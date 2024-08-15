Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman Named to Prestigious Watch List
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman is being recognized as one of the top signal-callers in college football ahead of the regular season.
Weigman has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award preseason watch list, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation Inc. announced Wednesday. The award "annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class."
Weigman is joined by a slew of other big-name quarterbacks on the watch list, including Georgia's Carson Beck, Texas' Quinn Ewers, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel, Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Ohio State's Will Howard, Florida State's DJ Uiagalelei and many more.
Weigman has already been named to the preseason watch lists for the Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award.
He's dealt with a foot injury this offseason but is expected to be at full speed for the regular-season opener against No. 7 Notre Dame on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Kyle Field.
"This offseason was just all about getting my foot right and getting back to 100 percent," Weigman said. "Once we got there, I got that figured out, (I was focused on) football stuff. Just cleaning up my mechanics, footwork stuff, being good with my eyes ... things like that."
Last year as a sophomore, Weigman started the first four games of the campaign before suffering a season-ending injury. He tossed went 18 of 23 passing for 236 yards and five touchdowns in the 52-10 season-opening win over New Mexico. It marked the most touchdown passes by an A&M quarterback in regulation since Johnny Manziel did it in 2013.
Weigman finished his injury-shortened season having gone 82 of 119 passing for 979 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He added 12 carries for 63 rushing yards and two more scores.
"These kids wanna play. Certainly Conner. He doesn't want to sit out or be unhealthy throughout spring," Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said earlier this offseason. "Him being healthy now, we're starting to see that energy, we're starting to see him really come into himself and it's gonna be important for us to get his quarterback play come fall."