All Aggies

2025 3-Star DL Chace Sims Commits to Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies have landed another talent to the defensive line haul in the 2025 class

Matt Galatzan

Sims and Elko
Sims and Elko / Chace Sims on X
In this story:

The Texas A&M Aggies are putting together something special on the recruiting trail.

In the month of June alone, the Aggies landed three commits, and have gotten 12 total pledges since the start of April, with 17 total in their haul.

As a result, the Aggies have found themselves with the No. 8 class in the nation, per On3.

Most recently, the Aggies landed a pledge from four-star linebacker Noah Mikhail on Sunday, and three-star wide receiver Tristan Norman on June 24.

Now, they have landed another one, with three-star Randle (Rosenberg, TX) interior defensive lineman Chace Sims committing to the program. Sims picked the Aggies over Washington, LSU and TCU.

“I’m staying Home!” Sims told On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Sims and Elko
Sims and Elko / Chace Sims on X

Sims made his commitment coming off of his official visit slate, which began with SMU on May 17. He also saw Washington on May 31, Kansas on June 14, Texas Tech on June 21 and Texas A&M on June 21

Last season with Randle, Sims had a massively productive year, finishing with 86 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks - which was a big improvement over his sophomore numbers of 34 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and one sack.

As it stands, he is rated as a consensus three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 693 player in the country, the No. 61 interior defensive lineman, and the No. 106 player in Texas, per the On3 Industry Ranking.

Sims also held offers from Texas, UTEP, Arizona, Baylor, Cal, Houston, Kansas State, Pittsburgh and Tulsa.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and MizzouSportsTalk.com, as well as the Editor-In-Chief of InsideTheBears.com, TheGroveReport.com, RamDigest.com, AllSeahawks.com, and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels. For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News