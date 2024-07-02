2025 3-Star DL Chace Sims Commits to Texas A&M
The Texas A&M Aggies are putting together something special on the recruiting trail.
In the month of June alone, the Aggies landed three commits, and have gotten 12 total pledges since the start of April, with 17 total in their haul.
As a result, the Aggies have found themselves with the No. 8 class in the nation, per On3.
Most recently, the Aggies landed a pledge from four-star linebacker Noah Mikhail on Sunday, and three-star wide receiver Tristan Norman on June 24.
Now, they have landed another one, with three-star Randle (Rosenberg, TX) interior defensive lineman Chace Sims committing to the program. Sims picked the Aggies over Washington, LSU and TCU.
“I’m staying Home!” Sims told On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Sims made his commitment coming off of his official visit slate, which began with SMU on May 17. He also saw Washington on May 31, Kansas on June 14, Texas Tech on June 21 and Texas A&M on June 21
Last season with Randle, Sims had a massively productive year, finishing with 86 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks - which was a big improvement over his sophomore numbers of 34 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and one sack.
As it stands, he is rated as a consensus three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 693 player in the country, the No. 61 interior defensive lineman, and the No. 106 player in Texas, per the On3 Industry Ranking.
Sims also held offers from Texas, UTEP, Arizona, Baylor, Cal, Houston, Kansas State, Pittsburgh and Tulsa.