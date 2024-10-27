2026 4-Star EDGE Jordan Carter Commits to Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies might be the hottest team in college football - both on the field and on the recruiting trail.
Coming off of their massive home win over the No. 8 LSU Tigers, the Aggies were able to land a commitment from 2026 Douglas County (Douglasville, GA) 4-star edge Jordan Carter.
Carter was the second 2026 commit of the day from Douglas County for the Aggies, who also earned a pledge from 2026 four-star receiver Aaron Gregory on Sunday afternoon.
Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing in at 250 pounds, Carter ranks as the No. 35 player in the country, the No. 5 edge and the No. 4 player in the state of Georgia for the 2026 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking. Rivals.com is the highest on Carter, ranking him as the No. 10 player in the nation and the No. 1 edge in the class.
He picked the Aggies over Alabama, Auburn and Georgia.
Carter now becomes the sixth commit of the 2026 class for Texas A&M, and the highest ranked player, joining Gregory, QB Helaman Casuga, defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin, corner Ryan Gilbert, and safety Markel Ford.
