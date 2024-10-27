All Aggies

2026 4-Star EDGE Jordan Carter Commits to Texas A&M Aggies

The Texas A&M Aggies landed their second big commitment of the day on Sunday.

Matt Galatzan

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the LSU Tigers in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the LSU Tigers in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas A&M Aggies might be the hottest team in college football - both on the field and on the recruiting trail.

Coming off of their massive home win over the No. 8 LSU Tigers, the Aggies were able to land a commitment from 2026 Douglas County (Douglasville, GA) 4-star edge Jordan Carter.

Carter was the second 2026 commit of the day from Douglas County for the Aggies, who also earned a pledge from 2026 four-star receiver Aaron Gregory on Sunday afternoon.

Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing in at 250 pounds, Carter ranks as the No. 35 player in the country, the No. 5 edge and the No. 4 player in the state of Georgia for the 2026 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking. Rivals.com is the highest on Carter, ranking him as the No. 10 player in the nation and the No. 1 edge in the class.

He picked the Aggies over Alabama, Auburn and Georgia.

Carter now becomes the sixth commit of the 2026 class for Texas A&M, and the highest ranked player, joining Gregory, QB Helaman Casuga, defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin, corner Ryan Gilbert, and safety Markel Ford.

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI

MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:

MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Land Commitment From 2026 4-Star WR Aaron Gregory

MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Rise into Top 10 of AP Poll After Win vs. LSU

MORE: Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Elko Takes Possible Shot At Jimbo Fisher

MORE: Texas A&M Aggies QB Marcel Reed Shares Message from Conner Weigman

MORE: Five Takeaways From Texas A&M's Huge Home Victory Over LSU

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns In SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks with the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com for 247Sports. He then moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki, ex Longhorns Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, FOX News and former ESPN host Will Cain, as well as countless other recruits and former players for each of the teams he has covered. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

Home/News