Texas A&M Aggies QB Marcel Reed Shares Message from Conner Weigman
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed put together some surprising heroics Saturday at home against the No. 8 LSU Tigers.
Taking the place of quarterback Conner Weigman, who was benched midway through the third quarter with A&M down 17-7, Reed immediately provided a spark, scoring an eight-yard touchdown on his first snap of the game.
It was all downhill from there for LSU -- and potentially Weigman's time as the starting quarterback. Reed ran for two more scores on the next two possessions before leading Texas A&M to a pair of scoring drives to close out the game.
Upon exiting, Weigman was 6 of 18 passing for 64 yards, no touchdowns and no picks.
Fortunately for the Aggies, this changing of the guard isn't anything new for the two quarterbacks, who have both played a part in Texas A&M's seven-game winning streak and 7-1 record. The dynamic between the two is a healthy one, as both have made it clear they will do what's best for the team while continuing to stay ready.
Reed met with the media Saturday after the win and talked about what Weigman told him after Elko decided to make the switch.
"He said, 'Let's go. You got it,'" Reed said. "We are brothers and teammates. I have his back. He has mine."
Reed finished the game just 2 of 2 passing but completed a 54-yard bomb to Noah Thomas. The country found out that his legs are dangerous, but he's got an arm, too.
He's also got confidence. When Weigman took the starting job back before the meeting with Missouri after a three-game absence, Reed said he wasn't hurt by Elko's decision and chose to be Weigman's biggest supporter.
"I really wasn't disappointed," Elko said. "The team and I have a lot of faith in Conner. I gave the team an opportunity to stay in this race, going 3-0, but Conner is a great QB and got wins, too. ... We are both ready when our names are called."
Reed has likely earned his opportunity to start for the forseeable future. But whichever way Elko goes, the Aggies are lucky to have two talented quarterbacks ahead of Saturday's road matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
