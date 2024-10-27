Texas A&M Aggies Rise into Top 10 of AP Poll After Win vs. LSU
The afternoon after a second-half surge pushed the Texas A&M Aggies past the LSU Tigers at home — keeping them in control of the SEC — Mike Elko and company were pleasantly surprised with a jump in the polls.
Texas A&M rounds out the AP's top 10, joining Notre Dame and and BYU as the three schools to jump into the group, while Clemson, Iowa State and LSU all fell out, the latter dropping to No. 16 after a second-half meltdown.
"Proud of these guys, proud of where we are," Elko said after the win. "I thought we battled through, you know, some ups and downs in that game."
The Aggies tied the Fighting Irish for the biggest jump of the week, while the Tigers own the biggest fall — a fitting development as all eyes were on Kyle Field Saturday night.
Next up for Texas A&M is a road game against the South Carolina Gamecocks, where they'll look to remain perfect in conference play and make another statement ahead of the first College Football Playoff ranking, set to release on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
"Obviously, this sets up another big one next week," Elko said. "We've got to get them back ... rested ... recovered and ... ready to go because we're going to have one big stage again next weekend."
Kickoff from Columbia is set for 6:30 p.m. Central next Saturday, and the full Week 10 AP Poll is below:
1. Oregon (59)
2. Georgia (2)
3. Penn State
4. Ohio State
5. Miami (FL)
6. Texas
7. Tennessee
8. Notre Dame
9. BYU
10. Texas A&M
T-11. Clemson
T-11. Iowa State
13. Indiana
14. Alabama
15. Boise State
16. LSU
17. Kansas State
18. Pittsburgh
19. Ole Miss
20. SMU
21. Army
22. Washington State
23. Colorado
24. Illinois
25. Missouri
