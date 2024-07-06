4-Star Aggies OT Target Lamont Rogers Commits To Missouri
The Texas A&M Aggies have rarely missed in the 2025 recruiting cycle thus far, landing 18 total commits, and sitting with a top 10 class in the country.
However, on Saturday that was not the case, with four-star Horn Mesquite (TX) offensive tackle prospect Lamont Rogers committing to the Missouri Tigers.
He chose the Tigers and coach Eli Drinkwitz on Saturday among a final group that also included Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and Texas.
A Mesquite (Dallas) native, Rogers, who stands about 6-6, 311 pounds is the No. 7 offensive tackle in the country, per 247’s composite rankings.
He took his official visit to Texas A&M on June 13, the same weekend that Moore and a slew of others made a trip to campus. Rogers also officially visited SMU, Mizzou, Florida State, Texas A&M and Oklahoma. He fielded offers from other big-name programs like Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan and Penn State.
Here’s part of what 247Sports’ scouting report has to say about Rogers:
"Bona fide high-major O-line prospect with tackle traits,” 247Sports writes. "Could become a quality multi-year starter at the P5 level with an NFL Draft ceiling.”
As it stands, the 2025 class features five-star QB Husan Longstreet, and four-star talents like defensive lineman Kiotti Armstrong, linebacker Noah Mikhail, edge Marco Jones, corners Cobey Sellers, Deyjohn Pettaway, and Adonyss Currie, running back Deondrae Riden, and offensive tackles Jonte Newman and Marcus Garcia.
The Aggies are also awaiting the decision of four-star wide receiver Kelshaun Johnson, who is set to announce his decision on Monday.