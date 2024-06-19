All Aggies

Elite 11 Finals Day 1: Where Does Texas A&M Aggies QB Commit Husan Longstreet Rank?

Husan Longstreet put on a show on Tuesday during Day 1 of the Elite 11 Finals.

Matt Galatzan

Husan Longstreet at Elite 11 Finals
Husan Longstreet at Elite 11 Finals / Photo Credit: Brooks Austin
LOS ANGELES, CA - Texas A&M Aggies QB commit Husan Longstreet was one of the stars during Day 1 of the Elite 11 Finals at Mira Costa High School, putting on a show amongst 19 other top-rated 2025 prospects.

And based on the event's own rankings, Longstreet will be right in the thick of the conversation going forward into Day 2.

Per the Elite 11 X account, Longstreet ranked No. 8 in the field of 20 QBs, with the field all trying to keep up with five-star Ohio State commit Tavien St. Clair at No. 1.

You can see the full official rankings Below:

1. Tavien St. Clair (Ohio State commit)
2. Keelon Russell - (Alabama commit)
3. Deuce Knight (Notre Dame commit)
4. KJ Lacey (Texas commit)
5. Julian Lewis (USC commit)
6. Matt Zollers (Mizzou commit)
7. Bryce Baker (North Carolina commit)
8. Husan Longstreet (Texas A&M commit)
9. Malik Washington (uncommitted)
10. Kevin Sperry (Oklahoma commit)
11. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (uncommitted)

However, other outlets, including AllAggies, were much higher on Longstreet's performance than the official rankings from the competition.

Sports Illustrated and Fan Nation Recruiting Director Brooks Austin ranked him in the Top 5, citing his impressive ability to perform at a high level, despite his obvious injury issue heading into the event.

"It should be noted that Longstreet is dealing with an obvious and apparent lower right leg injury," Austin wrote. "It should also be noted that no one has more zip on the football than Longstreet. He's got special juice in person."

Meanwhile, On3 ranked Longstreet as the Day 1 MVP, noting his impressive arm strength as one of the traits that stood out most on Tuesday.

"For starters, the ball simply jumps out of Longstreet’s hand," On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power said. 'He has palpable velocity on his passes. The ball cuts through the air. Longstreet generates a bunch of torque through his core and is able to easily create force, allowing for considerable RPMs on his throws."

Longstreet will hope to continue that success into Wednesday and climb the rankings even higher heading into the final day.

Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and MizzouSportsTalk.com, as well as the Editor-In-Chief of InsideTheBears.com, TheGroveReport.com, RamDigest.com, AllSeahawks.com, and TexansDaily.com.

