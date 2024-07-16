All Aggies

4-Star WR Kelshaun Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Texas

The Texas A&M Aggies won a major in-state recruiting battle over the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday

Matt Galatzan

Hitchcock High School receiver Kelshaun Johnson poses with Texas A&M Aggies coach Mike Elko during a recruitment visit.
Hitchcock High School receiver Kelshaun Johnson poses with Texas A&M Aggies coach Mike Elko during a recruitment visit. / Photo via Kelshaun Johnson on X
In this story:

The Texas A&M Aggies have been on a role in the 2025 recruiting cycle, holding the No. 6 overall class in the cycle, per the On3 Team Rankings.

On Tuesday, that class got even better, with four-star Hitchcock (TX) wide reciever Kelshaun Johnson committing to the program over the Texas Longhorns.

Johnson's final top five schools included the Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns, considered the two frontrunners, as well as the USC Trojans, Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas Tech Red Raiders.

“They are great schools," Johnson said. "I like the coaches at Texas and Texas A&M, both have good offense and the coaches at Arkansas and USC are great, too."

However, it was the Aggies that ended the race on top.

Hitchcock High School receiver Kelshaun Johnson poses with Texas A&M Aggies coach Mike Elko during a recruitment visit.
Hitchcock High School receiver Kelshaun Johnson poses with Texas A&M Aggies coach Mike Elko during a recruitment visit. / Photo via Kelshaun Johnson on X

Johnson was originally set to make his decision last week, but as a Houston native, the choice was postponed due to Hurrican Beryl.

A consensus four-star recruit, Johnson ranks as the No. 198 player in the country, the No. 22 wide receiver and the No. 30 player in Texas, per the On3 Industry Ranking.

247Sports is the highest on Johnson, rating him as the No. 196 player nationally, the No. 20 receiver and the No. 27 player in the state.

With Mike Elko set to take the helm of the Aggies' football program and Colin Klein calling the shots on offense, Johnson is now set to join a high-powered squad that — in their perfect world — would have been in contention for a spot in the expanded College Football Playoff.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and MizzouSportsTalk.com, as well as the Editor-In-Chief of InsideTheBears.com, TheGroveReport.com, RamDigest.com, AllSeahawks.com, and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels. For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News