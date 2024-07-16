4-Star WR Kelshaun Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Texas
The Texas A&M Aggies have been on a role in the 2025 recruiting cycle, holding the No. 6 overall class in the cycle, per the On3 Team Rankings.
On Tuesday, that class got even better, with four-star Hitchcock (TX) wide reciever Kelshaun Johnson committing to the program over the Texas Longhorns.
Johnson's final top five schools included the Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns, considered the two frontrunners, as well as the USC Trojans, Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas Tech Red Raiders.
“They are great schools," Johnson said. "I like the coaches at Texas and Texas A&M, both have good offense and the coaches at Arkansas and USC are great, too."
However, it was the Aggies that ended the race on top.
Johnson was originally set to make his decision last week, but as a Houston native, the choice was postponed due to Hurrican Beryl.
A consensus four-star recruit, Johnson ranks as the No. 198 player in the country, the No. 22 wide receiver and the No. 30 player in Texas, per the On3 Industry Ranking.
247Sports is the highest on Johnson, rating him as the No. 196 player nationally, the No. 20 receiver and the No. 27 player in the state.
With Mike Elko set to take the helm of the Aggies' football program and Colin Klein calling the shots on offense, Johnson is now set to join a high-powered squad that — in their perfect world — would have been in contention for a spot in the expanded College Football Playoff.