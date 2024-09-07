All Aggies

Aggies Bounce Back vs. McNeese State in Blowout Win

The Texas A&M Aggies got their first win of the season with a blowout of McNeese State on Saturday

Matt Galatzan

Sep 7, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies takes the field before the game against the McNeese State Cowboys at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies takes the field before the game against the McNeese State Cowboys at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies are back in the win column.

After a disappointing loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in their home opener in Week 1, the Aggies bounced back in a big way on Saturday, dominating the McNeese State Cowboys 52-10 at Kyle Field.

It was a fantastic pallet cleanser for the Aggies, who controlled both sides of the ball with ease on their way to their biggest margin of victory since their November 2023 win over Mississippi State.

aggie
Sep 7, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) scores a touchdown against the McNeese State Cowboys during the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

On perhaps the most positive note for Texas A&M, quarterback Conner Weigman looked like himself again, answering his struggle vs. Notre Dame by completing 11 of 14 passes for 135 yards and two scores, and rushing four times for 39 yards.

The ground game was just as dominant for the Aggies, totaling 333 yards between six different ball carriers, led by Le'Veon Moss' nine carries for 84 yards and two scores. Amari Daniels also added 12 carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns of his own.

As a team, the Aggies totaled 529 yards of total offense and had 29 first downs on the afternoon.

Defensively, the Aggies had total control in all four quarters, surrendering just 279 yards of offense to the Cowboys, including just 99 through the air. They also forced two turnovers through the air.

Now, the Aggies will turn their attention to another major test, as they head Gainsville to take on the Florida Gators at The Swamp for their first SEC test of the season.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 pm on ABC.

