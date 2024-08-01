Aggies' Defensive Lineman Albert Regis Named to Wuerffel Award Watch List
Texas A&M defensive lineman Albert Regis was named to the 2024 Wuerffel Award Watch List, according to an announcement made by the University.
Regis, a key reserve for the Aggies last season, looks poised to take a more important role this season as he is competing for a starting position. He made 15 tackles last season including 2.5 for loss.
The Aggies had the best rush defense last season in the SEC, They only surrendered 108.8 yards per game on the ground. TAMU ranked third in total defense,
The award was named for former University of Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel, who according to FOX college football analyst Tim Brando, embodied everything that an NCAA student-athlete should be.
"Danny Wuerffel represents not only everything that’s wonderful about intercollegiate athletics, but he represents everything that’s great about the human spirit," Brando said.
The Wuerffel Foundation describes the characteristics of the recipient of the award on their website, Former Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey was last season's award winner,
"The Wuerffel Trophy honors college football players who serve others, celebrates their impact, and inspires greater service in the world. As a member of the National College Football Awards Association, The Wuerffel Trophy was the first major award honoring the character of service to others."
This definition adequately describes Regis, who was born and raised in LaPorte, TX,
Last season Regis helped give out gift bags to pediatric cancer patients at the MD Anderson Hospital in Houston. He also devoted in excess of 40 community service hours at the Twin City Mission in Bryan.
Regis also entertains many speaking engagements at area schools where he stresses the importance of getting a well-rounded education. Regis makes the children leave their session wanting to strive for excellence in their daily lives.