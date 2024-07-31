All Aggies

Mike Elko Gives Texas A&M Injury Update Ahead of Fall Camp

Texas A&M Aggies coach Mike Elko had some positive news on the injury front on Tuesday.

Matt Galatzan

Sep 2, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) throws a pass during the first quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
The Texas A&M Aggies started their first fall camp under Mike Elko on Wednesday, hoping to kick off a new era of success in Aggieland.

In the past couple of seasons, a rash of injury issues has been a key factor in the frustrating outcomes on the field, most notably at the quarterback spot.

Fortunately, it seems as though they are off to the right start in that department in 2024.

On Tuesday ahead of camp, Elko spoke to the media about the state of his program and gave a few positive updates for his team.

Sep 9, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) looks on against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps most notably, Elko revealed that transfer receiver Jabre Barber is way ahead of schedule in his recovery, and could be back sooner than expected.

“Jabre Barber is still recovering from his foot injury from spring, but we do anticipate him. He’s on a crash course getting back. He’s way ahead of schedule,” Elko said Tuesday. “So, he’ll be touch and go for the start of the season but he’ll be back a lot sooner than we had maybe originally anticipated.”

As for the defensive side of the ball, Elko had some good news as well.

According to the head coach, defensive end Enai White should be ready for the season opener after undergoing knee surgery this offseason.

“Enai White is still banged up. He’s still recovering from his knee surgery,” Elko said. “So, he won’t be ready to go right away but we expect him to be ready by the opener... Outside of that, we’re a healthy group and excited to get going this fall."

One name noticeably absent from that list is that of starting QB Conner Weigman, who had been in the process of recovering from his season-ending foot injury throughout the offseason.

But according to Weigman, he is 100-percent healthy and ready to start the season.

“We’re at 100 right now, but yeah it’s been a long, long grind,” Weigman said. “A long offseason. But we got it done."

The Aggies open the season at Kyle Field against Notre Dame on August 31.

Matt Galatzan

