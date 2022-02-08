Skip to main content

Former Aggie Deshazor Everett Charged in Manslaughter Case

The Former Texas A&M safety has been charged in the accidental death of his girlfriend

Former Texas A&M and now Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett on Tuesday was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend following a car crash two days before Christmas.

Deshazor Everett
Deshazor Everett
Deshazor Everett

Everett appeared at the Loudoun County Magistrate's Office and was released on a $10,000 bond, according to his attorney.

Everett was the driver of a vehicle that, according to the police report, exited the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over on the night of Dec. 23.

Law enforcement officials contend that Everett’s vehicle was traveling "over twice the posted 45 mph speed limit just prior to the crash."

The passenger, Olivia S. Peters, 29, later died at the hospital.

In a statement, Everett's attorney, Kaveh Noorishad, said: "Our team continues to investigate this matter as we intend on vigorously defending Mr. Everett against these allegations. We continue to ask that judgment be reserved until all facts are fully investigated and litigated in the proper form.”

As coach Ron Rivera has noted, Everett has been a popular player with the club’s fan base and is a popular player in the Washington football team’s locker room - and the incident had a somber impact on teammates. 

Everett, who has played with Washington since 2015 as a core special-teamer player and backup safety as is a long-time team captain, was released after a four-day stay in the hospital.

