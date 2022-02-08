Tragedy on Trial: Commanders’ Deshazor Everett Charged in Car-Crash Death of Girlfriend

Deshazor Everett on Tuesday was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend following a car crash two days before Christmas.

Washington coach Ron Rivera spend the end of the NFL team’s 2021 season frankly bemoaning having to deal with “real-life s—-.”

The Commanders are now dealing with the next chapter of that tragic truth.

Everett appeared at the Loudoun County Magistrate's Office and was released on a $10,000 bond, according to his attorney.

Everett was the driver of a vehicle that, according to the police report, exited the roadway, struck several trees and rolled over on the night of Dec. 23.

Law enforcement officials contend that Everett’s vehicle was traveling "over twice the posted 45 mph speed limit just prior to the crash."

The passenger, Olivia S. Peters, 29, later died at the hospital.

In a statement, Everett's attorney, Kaveh Noorishad, said: "Our team continues to investigate this matter as we intend on vigorously defending Mr. Everett against these allegations. We continue to ask that judgment be reserved until all facts are fully investigated and litigated in the proper form.”

Everett, as coach Rivera has noted, has been a popular player with the club’s fan base, and is a popular player in the Washington football team’s locker room - and the incident had a somber impact on teammates. Everett, who has played with Washington since 2015 as a core special-teamer player and backup safety as is a long-time team captain, was released after a four-day stay in the hospital.