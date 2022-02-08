Skip to main content

Tragedy on Trial: Washington Commanders’ Deshazor Everett Charged in Car-Crash Death of Girlfriend

Deshazor Everett on Tuesday was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend following a car crash two days before Christmas.

Washington coach Ron Rivera spend the end of the NFL team’s 2021 season frankly bemoaning having to deal with “real-life s—-.”

The Commanders are now dealing with the next chapter of that tragic truth.

Washington safety Deshazor Everett on Tuesday was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend following a car crash two days before Christmas.

Everett appeared at the Loudoun County Magistrate's Office and was released on a $10,000 bond, according to his attorney.

Everett was the driver of a vehicle that, according to the police report, exited the roadway, struck several trees and rolled over on the night of Dec. 23. 

Recommended Articles

Deshazor Everett © Geoff Burke 2019 Jul 25
Play

Tragedy on Trial: Commanders’ Deshazor Everett Charged in Car-Crash Death of Girlfriend

Deshazor Everett on Tuesday was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend following a car crash two days before Christmas.

18 seconds ago
18 seconds ago
wright_1on1_commanders
Play

Why Won't Commanders Admit & Fix Their Super Goof?

How does the Washington football team not know it? Why won't the bosses fess up? And why in the world won't the bosses fix it?

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
dw russ aaron
Play

WATCH: Who's The 'Sweet Spot' of Commanders QB Search?

The Washington Commanders need to impress fast, and the first step is to find a quarterback

4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Law enforcement officials contend that Everett’s vehicle was traveling "over twice the posted 45 mph speed limit just prior to the crash."

The passenger, Olivia S. Peters, 29, later died at the hospital.

In a statement, Everett's attorney, Kaveh Noorishad, said: "Our team continues to investigate this matter as we intend on vigorously defending Mr. Everett against these allegations. We continue to ask that judgment be reserved until all facts are fully investigated and litigated in the proper form.”

Deshazor Everett Kam Curl DET © Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Deshazor Everett © Geoff Burke 2019 Jul 25
Deshazor Everett

Everett, as coach Rivera has noted, has been a popular player with the club’s fan base, and is a popular player in the Washington football team’s locker room - and the incident had a somber impact on teammates. Everett, who has played with Washington since 2015 as a core special-teamer player and backup safety as is a long-time team captain, was released after a four-day stay in the hospital.

Deshazor Everett © Geoff Burke 2019 Jul 25
News

Tragedy on Trial: Commanders’ Deshazor Everett Charged in Car-Crash Death of Girlfriend

18 seconds ago
wright_1on1_commanders
News

Why Won't Commanders Admit & Fix Their Super Goof?

1 hour ago
dw russ aaron
News

WATCH: Who's The 'Sweet Spot' of Commanders QB Search?

4 hours ago
USATSI_17630542
News

Kyler Murray Unfollows & Scrubs Cardinals on Social Media - Why?

4 hours ago
RS801821_20200921_ESPN_MNF_RaidersSaints_048-scaled-e1608233474314
News

Washington Ex Exec Louis Riddick to Interview for Steelers GM Job

5 hours ago
USATSI_13721225
News

Saints Hire Dennis Allen as Head Coach: NFL Tracker

23 hours ago
russ 92 ss
News

What's Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Think of Trade to Commanders?

Feb 7, 2022
skysports-jimmy-garoppolo-san-francisco-49ers_5584404
News

Would Jimmy Garoppolo Save Washington Commanders?

Feb 7, 2022