Aggies Flip 4-Star Georgia Safety Commit Rashad Johnson Jr.

The Texas A&M Aggies have added another talented prospect to their 2025 class

Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko arrives prior to the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sp / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies might have lost their season opener, but they continue to win on the recruiting trail.

On Saturday morning ahead of their matchup with the McNeese State Cowboys, the Aggies got a pleasant surprise, with four-star South Sumter (Bushnell, FL) safety Rashad Johnson Jr. committing to the program.

Johnson was previously committed to the Georgia Bulldogs before flipping his commitment.

Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko high fives players as they exit the field during the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

“My relationships with the coaches, the relationships those coaches have with my coaches and the development part were big things in my decision," Johnson told On3. "I went over a lot and I looked at the four schools, but one stood out a little more.”

In his first three high school seasons, Johnson has been all over the field, making 123 tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack, 13 pass breakups, and four interceptions, one of which was taken back for a score.

Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing in at 190 pounds, Johnson is rated as a four-star recruit and ranks as the No. 361 player in the nation, the No. 33 safety and the No. 52 player in Florida, per the On3 Industry Ranking.

247Sports and Rivals.com also have him rated as a four-star, while ESPN and On3 both have him rated as a three-star.

Johnson now joins a class that is littered with talent, including 14 four-star prospects, and five-star QB Husan Longstreet.

