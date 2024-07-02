Aggies Star Jace LaViolette Withdraws From Transfer Portal, Returns to Texas A&M
Its all coming together for the Texas A&M Aggies.
On Wednesday, star Texas A&M outfielder Jace LaViolette elected to leave the Aggies program and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, in large part due to the defection of head coach Jim Schlossnagle to the Texas Longhorns.
However, as has been the case with multiple other Aggie standouts, that has all changed with the hiring of new head coach Michael Earley.
On Tuesday morning, LaViolette annouced via his Instagram account that he would be returning to Aggieland for one more season.
"Aggieland, the past two years have undoubtedly been the best two years of my entire life," LaViolette said in his announcement. "Mike Earley is the best coach in the nation. There is nobody I'd rather play for. Gig 'Em"
LaViolette was arguably the best player on the Aggies roster in 2024, hitting 29 home runs (the sixth most in the nation), and scoring 87 runs with 78 RBI. The left-handed slugger also notched 71 walks/HBPs, 78 total hits, three triples and 16 doubles in 67 games.
He ended his 2024 campaign hitting .307 with an on-base percentage of .453, a slugging percentage of .736, and an OPS of 1.189, and was named First-Team All-SEC for his efforts.
Now, LaViolette becomes the latest Aggie star to return to College Station, alongside Gavin Grahovac - who also made his announcement on Tuesday - Ali Camarillo, and Hayden Schott.
And according to rumors and reports, he is likely to be far from the last.