All Aggies

Texas A&M Star Freshman Gavin Grahovac Announces Return to Aggieland

The Texas A&M Aggies baseball program got another huge win on Tuesday with the return of freshman sensation Gavin Grahovac.

Matt Galatzan

Texas A&M's Gavin Grahovac (9) celebrates an RBI-single during game three of the NCAA College World Series finals between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., on Monday, June 24, 2024.
Texas A&M's Gavin Grahovac (9) celebrates an RBI-single during game three of the NCAA College World Series finals between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., on Monday, June 24, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA

A week ago, things looked dire for the Texas A&M Aggies.

Not only had they lost then-head coach Jim Schlossnagle to their hated rivals in the Texas Longhorns, but they had also lost a host of their top players to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

However, following the hiring of Michael Earley as the team's new head coach, those players have slowly started to return to the program.

Most recently, standouts Hayden Schott and Ali Camarillo withdrew their names from the portal to make their way back to Aggieland.

That process continued on Tuesday with perhaps the biggest domino yet, when freshman sensation Gavin Grahovac annouced his return to College Station - with Earley cited as a major why.

"Staying where I belong…the show must go on🫧👍🏼 #gigem #earleyera," Grahovac said on his Instagram.

In his first campaign with the Aggies this past season, Grahovac immediately established himself as a major star for the program, hitting .298 with 23 home runs and 66 RBI in 67 games on his way to winning SEC Freshman of the Year honors. He was also named to the Freshman All-SEC Team alongside fellow Aggie Caden Sorrell.

Grahovac finished the year with an on-base percentage of .390, a slugging percentage of .596, and an OPS of .987. He also drew 36 walks, was hit by seven pitches, and had four stolen bases.

With Grahovac now on his way back, the Aggies will hope for more good news in the coming days, particularly from star Jace LaViolette, who still remains in the portal as of Tuesday morning.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and MizzouSportsTalk.com, as well as the Editor-In-Chief of InsideTheBears.com, TheGroveReport.com, RamDigest.com, AllSeahawks.com, and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels. For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News