Texas A&M Star Freshman Gavin Grahovac Announces Return to Aggieland
A week ago, things looked dire for the Texas A&M Aggies.
Not only had they lost then-head coach Jim Schlossnagle to their hated rivals in the Texas Longhorns, but they had also lost a host of their top players to the NCAA Transfer Portal.
However, following the hiring of Michael Earley as the team's new head coach, those players have slowly started to return to the program.
Most recently, standouts Hayden Schott and Ali Camarillo withdrew their names from the portal to make their way back to Aggieland.
That process continued on Tuesday with perhaps the biggest domino yet, when freshman sensation Gavin Grahovac annouced his return to College Station - with Earley cited as a major why.
"Staying where I belong…the show must go on🫧👍🏼 #gigem #earleyera," Grahovac said on his Instagram.
In his first campaign with the Aggies this past season, Grahovac immediately established himself as a major star for the program, hitting .298 with 23 home runs and 66 RBI in 67 games on his way to winning SEC Freshman of the Year honors. He was also named to the Freshman All-SEC Team alongside fellow Aggie Caden Sorrell.
Grahovac finished the year with an on-base percentage of .390, a slugging percentage of .596, and an OPS of .987. He also drew 36 walks, was hit by seven pitches, and had four stolen bases.
With Grahovac now on his way back, the Aggies will hope for more good news in the coming days, particularly from star Jace LaViolette, who still remains in the portal as of Tuesday morning.