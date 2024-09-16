'An Honor!' E.J. Smith Talks Playing At Florida With Texas A&M
There are many football players with sons who follow in their father's footsteps, but how many can say they played their father's alma mater and won?
This was the case for Texas A&M senior running back E.J. Smith, the son of Emmitt Smith, who transferred to Texas A&M from Stanford over the offseason. E.J. ran for 24 yards in the Aggies' 33-20 triumph against his father's collegiate team.
After spending three years on the West Coast with the Cardinals, Smith decided to move closer to family, thus his move to College Station.
"I mean, it's close to home. I've always been an Aggie fan," Smith said in a press conference Monday. "My sister, she came here, so I was always around campus. Just being back in Texas was very important to me, so I could be closer to my family."
As for the game itself, Smith soaked in the moment, as he was always under the impression he would be playing football for the Gators in "The Swamp."
"It meant a lot. When I grew up, I always thought that I was going to go to Florida, I was just always a Florida fan, because of my dad, and the history of my family and the Gators," Smith said. "It was just surreal because I remember years ago, I used to run around that field as a child, not knowing what my future would hold. It was an honor, and the way that we were able to play and execute, it was an honor for me."
When asked why he chose Stanford in the first place, E.J. Smith noted not only the education but also the way the Stanford coaches were able to use Smith's current favorite player during his time at Stanford and mold him into the best running back in the NFL today.
"Christian McCaffrey is my favorite football player, and so with that, I knew they would be able to utilize me the way that they utilized him," Smith said. "Obviously the education there, too, but the experience I was able to get there, I don't think I would've been able to get that anywhere else."