'Be Excited!' Texas A&M Aggies Edge Shemar Stewart Setting Major Goals For Himself
The Texas A&M Aggies will have a lot of new faces when they kick off the 2024 season at the end of this month.
Whether is it along the offensive front, out at wide receiver, in the secondary or along the defensive line, incoming transfers and freshmen will be a major part of the team's success.
One thing that hasn't changed, however, is that Texas A&M will have a fearsome pass rush, led in part by defensive end Shemar Stewart, who seems poised for a breakout season.
Last season, Stewart's stats didn't pop off of the page, finishing the year with 1.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, and six QB hurries in 13 games. Away from the stat book, however, the disruption he was creating along the front was extremely evident, and it helped pave the way for other Aggies Edgerrin Cooper and Shemar Turner to get after the quarterback.
And after an impressive spring camp and summer workout period, Stewart has set some very big goals for himself heading into the season opener.
"15-plus sacks," Stewart said on Monday. "When you really look at last year, I was this close every time. "
That said, Stewart has more than just stats in mind. He also wants to get Texas A&M to the postseason. Not to mention, he has NFL aspirations.
In some cases, the addition of an elite pass rusher like Purdue transfer Nic Scourton might overshadow a player who has been with the program for three seasons like himself or cut into his numbers.
Instead, Stewart believes it has worked to his benefit.
In fact, he credits Scourton with helping to get better, and push him to reach his ultimate goals.
"Me and Nic, we push each other every day in practice," Stewart said. "We keep reminding each other that we have an end goal of where we want to be in our future, so we keep pushing each other to get to that future."
Now, with Stewart, Scourton, Turner, Gabrielle Brownlow-Dindy, DJ Hicks, Malik Sylla, Albert Regis and Cashius Howell, among others, the Aggies' defensive line seems to be as talented and fearsome as ever.
And Stewart thinks they can do something special.
"All I've got to say is, be excited," Stewart said.