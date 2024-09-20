Bowling Green Coach Believes Texas A&M Is A Top-10 Team In The Making
The Texas A&M Aggies are in the midst of a complete program overhaul under first-year head coach Mike Elko.
So far, that project has gotten off to a divisive start, with the Aggies putting forth an anemic showing in the season opener vs. Notre Dame.
Since then, however, things have looked better, with the Aggies winning each of their last two games vs. McNeese State and Florida in dominant fashion.
Of course, the rebuild that Elko is attempting was never going to be an overnight fix. Rather, fixing issues like the program had takes multiple years, regardless of where you are.
Regardless, it is clear that Elko has the Aggies on the right track, and according to Bowling Green head coach Scott Loeffler during his press conference this week, it is only a matter of time before the Aggies reach elite-level status.
“I know there was talent there. He’ll make it better,” Loeffler said. “He’ll keep moving the needle and making it a super-disciplined group, and Texas A&M will be a top 10 team before we can even blink.”
It could happen sooner than later as well.
Thus far, Elko has shown tremendous aptitude in the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail during his short time in College Station. He has built a top-10 recruiting class in Year 1, and infused the roster with talented transfer additions that are bought into his vision.
He has also rebuilt the culture in the locker room has everyone focused on the same goal.
The decision makes at Texas A&M are also giving him every resource he needs to continue to build things back from the ground up.
So yes, it will take time.
But Elko and the Aggies are on the right track.