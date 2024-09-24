'Can't Do Anything Without Them!' Le'Veon Moss Credits OL For Run Game Success
The Texas A&M Aggies have enjoyed running the football these past few weeks. Whether it's been Marcel Reed, Le'Veon Moss, Amari Daniels, or even E.J. Smith, whoever takes the ball in their hands seems to have a swift lane of green grass ahead of them.
According to Moss, it all comes down to the big boys up front in the offensive line.
"The O-line is playing well, can't do anything without the o-line, really," Moss said. "We're just putting forth the effort to make plays."
When asked his preference, Moss did not have a surefire preference of playing the rivalry game at a neutral site or at one of the team's stadiums.
"I mean, it really doesn't matter," Moss said. "I'm used to meeting them neutrally, but I guess I prefer to play them at home or wherever they play."
Moss also went in-depth on playing without Rueben Owens, whose season was ended early this past summer camp shortly before the season, crediting Owens' role in the offensive scheme.
"It did hurt me when he went down, I know he wanted to be here and he played a big part of the offense also," Moss said. "I was bad to see him go down."
Moss would go on to talk about the influence playing in an NFL stadium has on himself and the team, making everyone push a little harder as they look to make it under the bright lights.
"It kinda makes you wanna go harder since you're on that bigger platform," Moss said.
And what bigger platform to perform on than the home of the five-time Super Bowl champion Dallas Cowboys? That's exactly where the Aggies and the Razorbacks will be Saturday when they face off in the 81st edition of the "Southwest Classic."