Texas A&M Aggies Confident Heading Into SEC Play
The Texas A&M Aggies successfully redeemed their loss to Notre Dame on Saturday by steamrolling the McNeese State Cowboys, 52-10.
The win certainly made the Aggies and their fans feel good as the team prepares to head to Gainsville to take on the Florida Gators in "The Swamp" to open up SEC play on Saturday.
One player who definitely got a boost was Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss, who produced 84 of Texas A&M's 333 rushing yards Saturday and also found the end zone twice on the ground.
Moss applauded his fellow backs on controlling the ball and pounding the rock, and also gave a tip of the cap to his offensive lineman.
"That gives us a lot of confidence. The O-Line up front was doing their job so that I could do my job, a lot more confidence overall," Moss said.
Moss also stressed the importance of setting the tone of the contest using the run game, especially after failing to do it last week.
"It was very important because, I mean, we like to run the ball," Moss said. "But we can also put it in the air, but we just like to run the back. Very important.
The junior out of Louisiana also credited strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt with getting him in shape for the season so that he could be the tone setter.
"I feel like I'm in the best shape I've ever been in since I got to college," Moss said. "Especially with Coach Moffitt coming in, I've had a lot of minor injuries in my past two years, like hamstring injuries. But when he got here, that problem went away."
Moss will look to repeat his dominant rushing performance as the Aggies prepare for Florida.