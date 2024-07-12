All Aggies

CFB Analyst Greg McElroy Releases Top 25 Rankings; Where Does Texas A&M Land?

College football analyst Greg McElroy released his preseason top 25 rankings on Thursday. Where does Texas A&M Fall?

Aaron Raley

Nov 11, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Max Wright (42) runs the ball as Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) defends during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 11, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Max Wright (42) runs the ball as Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) defends during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Here are some words that are sure to get some people fired up: college football is almost here.

With the kickoff for football at all levels just around the corner comes a multitude of preseason rankings to show fans and non-fans alike who are expected to perform the best on the gridiron.

Greg McElroy, a college football analyst for ESPN and former quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide, released his preseason top 25 rankings for the 2024 season Thursday afternoon on his podcast, slotting the Texas A&M Aggies in at 20th in between Kansas State and North Carolina State.

McElroy placed his alma mater in fifth and also explained how he believed people were overreacting following the retirement of Nick Saban. The reigning national champion Michigan Wolverines failed to rank in the top 10 of the list.

The expectations for the Aggies' season skyrocketed especially after the hiring of head coach Mike Elko, A&M's former defensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021, as well as the program's proactivity in recruiting and signing transfers, something they have shown to be quite skilled in over the past few seasons.

amari
Nov 11, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Amari Daniels (4) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the complete list of Greg McElroy's preseason top 25 teams ahead of the 2024 season:

1) Ohio State Buckeyes

2) Georgia Bulldogs

3) Oregon Ducks

4) Texas Longhorns

5) Alabama Crimson Tide

6) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

7) Ole Miss Rebels

8) Penn State Nittany Lions

9) Missouri Tigers

10) Tennessee Volunteers

11) Michigan Wolverines

12) Miami Hurricanes

13) Florida State Seminoles

14) Clemson Tigers

15) LSU Tigers

16) Oklahoma State Cowboys

17) Oklahoma Sooners

18) Utah Utes

19) Kansas State Wildcats

20) Texas A&M Aggies

21) North Carolina State Wolfpack

22) Arizona Wildcats

23) West Virginia Mountaineers

24) Kansas Jayhawks

25) Auburn Tigers

Published
Aaron Raley

AARON RALEY

Home/News