CFB Analyst Greg McElroy Releases Top 25 Rankings; Where Does Texas A&M Land?
Here are some words that are sure to get some people fired up: college football is almost here.
With the kickoff for football at all levels just around the corner comes a multitude of preseason rankings to show fans and non-fans alike who are expected to perform the best on the gridiron.
Greg McElroy, a college football analyst for ESPN and former quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide, released his preseason top 25 rankings for the 2024 season Thursday afternoon on his podcast, slotting the Texas A&M Aggies in at 20th in between Kansas State and North Carolina State.
McElroy placed his alma mater in fifth and also explained how he believed people were overreacting following the retirement of Nick Saban. The reigning national champion Michigan Wolverines failed to rank in the top 10 of the list.
The expectations for the Aggies' season skyrocketed especially after the hiring of head coach Mike Elko, A&M's former defensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021, as well as the program's proactivity in recruiting and signing transfers, something they have shown to be quite skilled in over the past few seasons.
Here is the complete list of Greg McElroy's preseason top 25 teams ahead of the 2024 season:
1) Ohio State Buckeyes
2) Georgia Bulldogs
3) Oregon Ducks
4) Texas Longhorns
5) Alabama Crimson Tide
6) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
7) Ole Miss Rebels
8) Penn State Nittany Lions
9) Missouri Tigers
10) Tennessee Volunteers
11) Michigan Wolverines
12) Miami Hurricanes
13) Florida State Seminoles
14) Clemson Tigers
15) LSU Tigers
16) Oklahoma State Cowboys
17) Oklahoma Sooners
18) Utah Utes
19) Kansas State Wildcats
20) Texas A&M Aggies
21) North Carolina State Wolfpack
22) Arizona Wildcats
23) West Virginia Mountaineers
24) Kansas Jayhawks
25) Auburn Tigers