'Completely Overlooked' Conner Weigman Earns Serious Praise From ESPN Analyst

The praise for Texas A&M Aggies QB Conner Weigman continues to pour in.

Sep 9, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) runs with the football against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
The Texas A&M Aggies are just two weeks away from their season opener against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field, in what is arguably the biggest game on the Week 1 slate.

Luckily for the Aggies, they will have a fully healthy Conner Weigman under center to lead them into battle at quarterback.

Weigman, of course, has received massive amounts of praise this preseason, and has been named to numerous award watch lists along the way.

However, none of spoken higher of the redshirt sophomore than ESPN college football analyst Jordan Rogers, who thinks Weigman is right at the top of the list of the best quarterbacks in college football.

Sep 9, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) looks on against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

“I think Conner Weigman is one of the best quarterbacks in the entire country. I think he is completely overlooked,” Rodgers said. “If you flip on the Miami tape from last year, you will not find a game, a single game from any quarterback with as many big-time throws as Conner made in that game.”

In his two seasons in Aggieland, Weigman has played in nine games and made eight starts, going 5-3 as a starter and 5-4 overall. At times, he shined under center, completing 155 of 251 passes (61.8 percent) for 1,875 yards and 16 touchdowns with two interceptions over that time.

That includes his performance in the Miami matchup, where he went 31 of 53 for 336 yards and two scores.

He was so good, in fact, that he was averaging over 300 yards and 2.6 touchdowns per game over his first three starts before a season-ending injury in Week 4 vs. Auburn last season.

However, Rogers believes Weigman could be even better than that, thanks to the hiring of new Aggies offensive coordinator Collin Klein.

‘You add Collin Klein, who’s coming to build this offense around him (Weigman). I’ve been the one pounding the table of this Jimbo offense for years, saying do something to help your quarterback,” Rogers stated. “Move somebody pre-snap, go in a different formation; it didn’t happen. Last year, I started to see a little bit of it, and you saw the potential that Weigman has.”

Weigman will get his first chance to prove Rogers right in primetime on Aug. 31 in the season opener against Notre Dame.

