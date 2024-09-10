Could Jabre Barber See The Field vs. Florida?
For Texas A&M football fans waiting to see wide receiver Jabre Barber catch passes, you might have to wait just a little bit longer.
Barber, a junior wideout from Dothan, AL, transferred to College Station from Troy this past offseason, when he also had surgery on his foot and has been patiently waiting to get a reception again.
Barber was on the field for some snaps against McNeese but saw no passes come his way during the course of the game.
Head coach Mike Elko addressed Barber's condition Monday afternoon during his press conference, saying the wideout still has a little bit to go before he gets his workload, but is looking forward to when the day does come for Barber to show what he's made of.
"Yeah, probably still a couple of weeks away. I think we had kinda targeted that Arkansas game as far as what we thought would be the right timing and it's probably still that," Elko said. "I think he's another experienced wide receiver that has the ability to separate. We had anticipated him being involved in the punt return game, but that's now an interesting battle because Terry (Bussey) has done a really good job.
"I think Jabre is another dynamic playmaker that I think we can utilize and get the ball in his hands and that can be productive."
Barber finished just one yard shy of 1,000 receiving yards last season at Troy, hauling in 75 passes, five of them being in the end zone as he started in all 14 games for the Trojans.
It seems the young wideout will have to wait until September 28 to really do some work on the field, when the Aggies take on the Razorbacks in the "Southwest Classic" at AT&T Stadium.
As for now, Barber will root from the sidelines as the Aggies take on the Florida Gators for the first SEC game of the season.