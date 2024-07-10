Could Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman Be 1st QB Taken in 2025 NFL Draft?
The Texas A&M Aggies have arguably their most talented player at the quarterback position since Johnny Manziel more than a decade ago in sophomore Conner Weigman.
And despite his limited game experience, most see Weigman as the top returning quarterbacks in the SEC next season, alongside Carson Beck, Quinn Ewers, Jalen Milroe, Jaxson Dart, Brady Cook and Nico Iamaleava.
However, some believe he is more than just one of the best in the SEC.
According to Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema, Weigman also has a shot at being the first quarterback taken in the NFL Draft.
"If experience and competition level weigh heavily in your scouting grades, you likely won’t have Weigman among your top three quarterbacks entering the season,” Sikkema said. “But in a quarterback class where there is no surefire top-10 pick, I liked the building blocks I saw from him in 2023. Here’s to a fully healthy 2024 for Weigman, a quarterback who has the chance to be one of the first at his position off the board if we get a complete season from him.”
In truth - as Sikkema pointed out - we still don't know what Weigman is truly capable of until he is able to get a full season under his belt.
In his two seasons in Aggieland, Weigman has played in just nine games and made eight starts, with going 5-3 as a starter and 5-4 overall. At times, he shined under center, completing 155 of 251 passes (61.8 percent) for 1,875 yards and 16 touchdowns with two interceptions over that time.
He even set an A&M true freshman passing record vs. Ole Miss in 2022, throwing for 338 yards and four touchdowns. Flash forward to 2023, and he looked to have made a massive leap, averaging over 300 yards, and 2.6 touchdowns per game over his first three starts before a season-ending injury in Week 4 vs. Auburn last season.
Fortunately for the Aggies, head coach Mike Elko believes Weigman will be 100 percent healthy by the time the Aggies open the season against Notre Dame on August 31.
Meaning we should get our best look at Weigman on a big stage yet.