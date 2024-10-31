'Electric Atmosphere!' Texas A&M Coach Mike Elko Talks 12th Man Impact
As many are aware, very few college fan bases and student sections show up to support a team like the Texas A&M Aggies' 12th Man.
With Kyle Field, the biggest stadium in Texas by capacity, seating well over 100,000 people, playing in College Station has become one of the tallest tasks for any football team to do, regardless of skill or ranking.
But it doesn't stop at football, and even head coach Mike Elko is aware of that, getting his taste of the 12th Man during his original tenure at A&M as defensive coordinator.
During his time on The Aggie Football Hour, Elko spoke about the impact that the 12th Man has had on the teams. Not just football, but all collegiate sports that Texas A&M partakes in.
"You mention all the sports and I think you're right, like who goes to that football game on Saturday and doesn't think that's a really cool place to go to school?" Elko said. "If you're a football player for sure, that's one of the most electric atmospheres they'll ever be a part of, if not the most. But even if you're like a basketball player, a women's basketball player, or a golfer, like whatever it is, and you're there and you see the spirit of the 12th Man, you see what Texas A&M is, the tradition, what we stand for, like it's hard to walk away from that."
Luckily for Mike Elko, the 12th Man also travels very well, so he can expect that spirit to still very much be strong as he and the No. 10 Aggies travel to Columbia to face the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday night.
