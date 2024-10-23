How Does Mike Elko Prepare His Players For Noise at Kyle Field?
Kyle Field is one of the largest stadiums in all of college football, seating over 102,000 members of the 12th Man and even more. As a matter of fact, it's the largest college stadium in the entire state of Texas.
And in case you haven't been to a game or heard from someone that has, it gets loud during the course of games for the Texas A&M Aggies.
Very, very loud.
In fact, crowd noise at Kyle Field has reached up to 122 decibels during games, nearly as loud as a rock concert.
Obviously, it's tough for opposing teams to prepare for sound levels of this magnitude, but how exactly does the home team prepare for the rowdy crowd?
According to head coach Mike Elko, after he was exposed to the Kyle Field crowd when he first started out as defensive coordinator, he started implementing a system once he returned to Texas A&M to help his team combat crowd noise, whether it's at home or away.
"The first time I was here as defensive coordinator, we played a big game against Clemson earlier in the year, and just how deafening the noise was had caught me off guard," Elko said Wednesday during the SEC Weekly Teleconference.
He reminisced on the showdown between Texas A&M and Clemson in 2018 that almost resulted in a big upset of the Tigers, who would go on to win the national championship that year.
"So since I've been back, we actually do the reverse crowd noise music," Elko said. "So when we're on the road, we blare the speakers behind the offense, and when we're at home, we actually blare the speakers behind the defense, so that they can learn to communicate through those third downs when the crowd is really rocking and trying to affect the offense."
The Aggies will hope that the crowd rocks the LSU Tigers in a game between two teams that are no strangers when it comes to loud and obnoxious home crowds.
