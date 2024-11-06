All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies 'Second Team Out' in First College Football Playoff Rankings

The Texas A&M Aggies are currently on the outside looking in for the College Football Playoff.

Zach Dimmitt

Nov 2, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) passes against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
If the College Football Playoff began today, the Texas A&M Aggies would just miss out on securing a spot in the field.

The initial CFP rankings were released Tuesday and the Aggies were listed as the "Second Team Out." The first team out was the SMU Mustangs.

Here's the top 12 of the rankings: 

No. 1 - Oregon Ducks

No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 3 - Georgia Bulldogs

No. 4 - Miami Hurricanes

No. 5 - Texas Longhorns

No. 6 - Penn State Nittany Lions

No. 7 - Tennessee Volunteers

No. 8 - Indiana Hoosiers

No. 9 - BYU Cougars

No. 10 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 11 - Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 12 - Boise State Broncos

Here's what the bracket would look like as things currently stand:

Aggies head coach Mike Elko said that everything the team wants is still in front of them even after Saturday's 44-20 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

"It feels like it is because it is. We are still tied for first," Elko said. 

Texas A&M is currently 7-2 with losses to South Carolina and Notre Dame. The Aggies will need to win out and secure a spot in the SEC Championship in order to leave no doubt about being deserving of a spot in the CFP. Of course, if they win the conference, they'll earn an automatic berth.

Texas A&M will rest up over the bye week before hosting the New Mexico State Aggies in College Station on Saturday, Nov. 16. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

