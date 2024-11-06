Texas A&M Aggies 'Second Team Out' in First College Football Playoff Rankings
If the College Football Playoff began today, the Texas A&M Aggies would just miss out on securing a spot in the field.
The initial CFP rankings were released Tuesday and the Aggies were listed as the "Second Team Out." The first team out was the SMU Mustangs.
Here's the top 12 of the rankings:
No. 1 - Oregon Ducks
No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 3 - Georgia Bulldogs
No. 4 - Miami Hurricanes
No. 5 - Texas Longhorns
No. 6 - Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 7 - Tennessee Volunteers
No. 8 - Indiana Hoosiers
No. 9 - BYU Cougars
No. 10 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 11 - Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 12 - Boise State Broncos
Here's what the bracket would look like as things currently stand:
Aggies head coach Mike Elko said that everything the team wants is still in front of them even after Saturday's 44-20 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.
"It feels like it is because it is. We are still tied for first," Elko said.
Texas A&M is currently 7-2 with losses to South Carolina and Notre Dame. The Aggies will need to win out and secure a spot in the SEC Championship in order to leave no doubt about being deserving of a spot in the CFP. Of course, if they win the conference, they'll earn an automatic berth.
Texas A&M will rest up over the bye week before hosting the New Mexico State Aggies in College Station on Saturday, Nov. 16. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. CT on SEC Network.
