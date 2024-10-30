Mike Elko Updates Texas A&M Aggies QB Battle
The Texas A&M Aggies have a dilemma facing them this Saturday at the quarterback spot when they head to Columbia to face South Carolina.
Last week, Marcel Reed came in for a benched Conner Weigman and led the Aggies to a huge home win over No. 8 LSU.
As a result, the one question everyone wants to know the answer to is who will start under center for the Aggies on Saturday.
Unfortunately, it appears that Aggies coach Mike Elko isn't ready to make that choice just yet.
“We have not made that decision yet,” Elko said Wednesday during the SEC Teleconference. “We want to kind of get through the week and figure that out as we go.”
Of course, that would typically indicate that both Weigman and Reed are splitting reps with the first-team offense. Which, in turn, could cause more harm the good for the Aggies as they try and hold onto their first place standing in the SEC.
However, according to Elko, the Aggies are doing nothing different this week as they have for the rest of the season.
“Yeah, it’s kind of the same rhythm we’re always in,” Elko said. “We talked about not really having ones and twos, so everybody’s getting reps out there, getting ready to go.”
Whether it is Weigman or Reed under center for their first offensive drive on Saturday, one thing is clear - Elko has faith in both quarterbacks and is not afraid to utilize one or both of their talents to win the game.
In fact, there could very well be a scenario where the two QBs split series in the game.
And due to their vastly different skill sets, that is something that could be very challenging for the Gamecocks to prepare for.
"It is a challenge because I think their strengths are contrasting," Elko said. "You are really touching the entire gauntlet of offense (with both quarterbacks). You are attacking it from every different angle. As a defensive coach, I would imagine that that would be challenging to try to get your kids ready for all of that."
The Aggies and Gamecocks kick off at 6:30 pm on Saturday night.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
'Big Challenge!' South Carolina HC Shane Beamer Previews Game vs. Texas A&M
Texas A&M Aggies Coach Mike Elko Named To Bear Bryant Coach Of The Year Watchlist
Mike Elko Noncommittal on Texas A&M's Starting QB
Mike Elko Details Major Challenges of SEC Road Games