All Aggies

Mike Elko Updates Texas A&M Aggies QB Battle

The Texas A&M Aggies still have time to make their decision at the quarterback spot for this Saturday's matchup vs. South Carolina.

Matt Galatzan

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) hands off the ball to running back Le'Veon Moss (8) during the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) hands off the ball to running back Le'Veon Moss (8) during the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas A&M Aggies have a dilemma facing them this Saturday at the quarterback spot when they head to Columbia to face South Carolina.

Last week, Marcel Reed came in for a benched Conner Weigman and led the Aggies to a huge home win over No. 8 LSU.

As a result, the one question everyone wants to know the answer to is who will start under center for the Aggies on Saturday.

Unfortunately, it appears that Aggies coach Mike Elko isn't ready to make that choice just yet.

“We have not made that decision yet,” Elko said Wednesday during the SEC Teleconference. “We want to kind of get through the week and figure that out as we go.”

Of course, that would typically indicate that both Weigman and Reed are splitting reps with the first-team offense. Which, in turn, could cause more harm the good for the Aggies as they try and hold onto their first place standing in the SEC.

However, according to Elko, the Aggies are doing nothing different this week as they have for the rest of the season.

“Yeah, it’s kind of the same rhythm we’re always in,” Elko said. “We talked about not really having ones and twos, so everybody’s getting reps out there, getting ready to go.”

Whether it is Weigman or Reed under center for their first offensive drive on Saturday, one thing is clear - Elko has faith in both quarterbacks and is not afraid to utilize one or both of their talents to win the game.

In fact, there could very well be a scenario where the two QBs split series in the game.

And due to their vastly different skill sets, that is something that could be very challenging for the Gamecocks to prepare for.

"It is a challenge because I think their strengths are contrasting," Elko said. "You are really touching the entire gauntlet of offense (with both quarterbacks). You are attacking it from every different angle. As a defensive coach, I would imagine that that would be challenging to try to get your kids ready for all of that."

The Aggies and Gamecocks kick off at 6:30 pm on Saturday night.

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI

MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:

'Big Challenge!' South Carolina HC Shane Beamer Previews Game vs. Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies Coach Mike Elko Named To Bear Bryant Coach Of The Year Watchlist

Mike Elko Noncommittal on Texas A&M's Starting QB

Mike Elko Details Major Challenges of SEC Road Games

Texas A&M Aggies Week 10 Preview: South Carolina Gamecocks

Published |Modified
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns In SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks with the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com for 247Sports. He then moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki, ex Longhorns Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, FOX News and former ESPN host Will Cain, as well as countless other recruits and former players for each of the teams he has covered. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

Home/News