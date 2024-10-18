All Aggies

Former Texas QB Colt McCoy Highlights Importance Of Lone Star Showdown

McCoy was the Longhorns' quarterback from 2005 to 2009 during Mack Brown's tenure, not only playing in the rivalry game, but growing up and watching the game himself.

Aaron Raley

Texas head coach Mack Brown, left, looks on as Colt McCoy right, puts on the Golden Hat Trophy after the Longhorns defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 16-13 during the AT&T Red River Rivalry held at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, October 17, 2009.
After 13 long years without the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies dueling it out on the gridiron, one of the finest rivalries in college football is finally back on the schedule now that the two teams are back in the same conference for the Lone Star Showdown.

And nobody is seemingly more excited for the rivalry's return than former Texas QB Colt McCoy.

McCoy, who went an even 2-2 against Texas A&M during his time in Austin, went on Greg McElroy's Always College Football podcast to voice his elation of the game's return, as well as his family's history with both schools.

"I'm so happy that game is back. This game, all of my entire childhood was watching this game on the Friday after Thanksgiving," said McCoy. "I had family members that went to A&M and I didn't know where I was going to go. I remember that game was what you watched. That's what you did on Thanksgiving. What it meant for your little football community, what it meant for the state. All those things."

McCoy also explained how the game against the Aggies meant more than the Longhorns' other big rivalry game against the Oklahoma Sooners.

"Oklahoma is its own deal. It's played in the Cotton Bowl. It's halfway between Norman and Austin. It's the tradition split down the middle. Walking through the same tunnel," McCoy said. "Texas-Texas A&M is a state rivalry. That is the game. Everyone in Texas tunes in and you know it's around Thanksgiving. So to bring that game back, holy cow."

The Lone Star Showdown returns to the field on November 30 this year and could hold massive implications for both the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoffs.

Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

