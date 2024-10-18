Former Texas QB Colt McCoy Highlights Importance Of Lone Star Showdown
After 13 long years without the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies dueling it out on the gridiron, one of the finest rivalries in college football is finally back on the schedule now that the two teams are back in the same conference for the Lone Star Showdown.
And nobody is seemingly more excited for the rivalry's return than former Texas QB Colt McCoy.
McCoy, who went an even 2-2 against Texas A&M during his time in Austin, went on Greg McElroy's Always College Football podcast to voice his elation of the game's return, as well as his family's history with both schools.
"I'm so happy that game is back. This game, all of my entire childhood was watching this game on the Friday after Thanksgiving," said McCoy. "I had family members that went to A&M and I didn't know where I was going to go. I remember that game was what you watched. That's what you did on Thanksgiving. What it meant for your little football community, what it meant for the state. All those things."
McCoy also explained how the game against the Aggies meant more than the Longhorns' other big rivalry game against the Oklahoma Sooners.
"Oklahoma is its own deal. It's played in the Cotton Bowl. It's halfway between Norman and Austin. It's the tradition split down the middle. Walking through the same tunnel," McCoy said. "Texas-Texas A&M is a state rivalry. That is the game. Everyone in Texas tunes in and you know it's around Thanksgiving. So to bring that game back, holy cow."
The Lone Star Showdown returns to the field on November 30 this year and could hold massive implications for both the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoffs.