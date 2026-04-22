Texas A&M Softball Sits At No. 10 In ESPN.com/Softball America Top 25

Continuing to surge.

Texas A&M softball has continuously been in the Top 25, and that isn't changing after the series this past weekend at Davis Diamond.

In the ESPN.com/Softball America Top 25, the Aggies were ranked No. 10 after sweeping the Bulldogs at home in a massive series that had implications for the SEC standings and for hosting a regional series in the Bryan-College Station region.

The Maroon and White have no more non-conference games left on the schedule and have two series left in the SEC before the SEC Tournament takes place at the John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky.

As it stands, head coach Trisha Ford has led her group to an overall record of 34-12, a 14-4 conference record, and a 20-3 home record. Her program also holds a nine-game winning streak heading into the weekend, where it will take on South Carolina on the road.

Aggies Resume

May 26, 2024; Austin, Texas; USA: The Texas A&M Aggies' softball team walks back to their dugout prior to facing the Texas Longhorns in Game 3 of the NCAA Tournament Super Regionals. | Matt Guzman - AllAggies on SI

A&M has jumped out to an awesome start, especially with several new faces that joined the program after several key losses in the offseason. Ford and Co. lost their star ace, Emiley Kennedy, along with several infielders and outfielders, including Koko Wooley, Mac Barbara, Allie Enright, and Kramer Eschete.

Now, new sheriffs in Aggieland have brought a new vibe to the culture and have contributed mightily to the program's success, with the regular seasons about to wrap up. New additions that have been huge pickups included Taylor Pannell, Tallen Edwards, Micaela Wark, Maya Bland, Paislie Allen, and Ariel Kowalewski.

Players such as Mya Perez, KK Dement, and Kennedy Powell returned for another season, and a couple of key pitchers back included Sydney Lessentine, Sidne Peters, and Grace Sparks.

With the help of the entire roster, the Aggies have gone through thick and thin patches, with several of those coming earlier in the season. They have participated in several tournaments, including the Aggie Classic, Shriners’ Children’s Clearwater Invitational, Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, Texas A&M Invitational, and San Marcos Showdown.

Eight of their 12 losses came in the non-conference period, when chemistry was still being built as the season progressed. Those losses came at the hands of schools such as No. 1 Texas Tech, No. 6 Nebraska, No. 11 UCLA, No. 14 Oregon, No. 19 Duke, No. 23 Oklahoma State, Texas State, and Louisiana.

Huge wins that the program has picked up include games against No. 1 Texas, No. 11 Georgia, No. 14 Duke, No. 14 Mississippi State, No. 17 LSU, Kentucky, and Ole Miss.

Left on the schedule are dates with South Carolina and No. 1 Oklahoma. Buckle up.

It’s the perfect time for the Aggies to have heated up, with only two weekends left before the conference tournament and the NCAA Regional, when the team will find out where it will be playing.