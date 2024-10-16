Hayden Hefner Predicts Big Run From Texas A&M Aggies Men's Basketball In 2024
The Texas A&M men's basketball team is gearing up for their sixth season under Buzz Williams, and they will look to improve on their 2023 season, where they went 21-15 and 9-9 in SEC play, which was a pretty major step back from their 2022 season, where they went 25-10 overall and 15-3 against SEC opponents.
The Aggies defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the round of 64 and made it to the round of 32, where they took the then-No. 1 Houston Cougars to the limit, barely losing in overtime 100-95.
This past Monday afternoon, the preseason rankings were released for NCAA men's basketball and the Aggies found themselves ranked 13th, and fifth in the SEC rankings.
And if you ask fifth-year guard Hayden Hefner about the upcoming season, he's expecting big things from the Maroon and White on the court as they look to get back in the brackets come March.
"I feel like this is our best shot of making a run and doing things really well just because of the experience that we have," Hefner said Tuesday at SEC Tipoff. "I know that's a thing people talked about last year, but really, returning like 75 percent of the guys who played last year. Being able to have that helps the coaches out because we already know the system. We can (help) teach these young guys."
Buzz Williams' Aggie men's hoops team will open their season with an exhibition matchup against the last team they faced, the No. 4 Houston Cougars on October 27.