'Honored To Be A Part of the 12th Man!' Texas A&M Coach Jim Schlossnagle Credits Aggie Fans in Super Regional Win

Texas A&M Aggies coach Jim Schlossnagle credits the atmosphere in College Station for helping his team make its way to Omaha for the College World Series.

Matt Galatzan

Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle celebrates after sweeping Oregon in the Bryan-College Station Super Regional series at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
The Texas A&M Aggies punched their ticket to Omaha for the College World Series on Sunday night, taking down the Oregon Ducks 15-9 at Blue Bell Park in the College Station Super Regional.

It was a game in which the Aggies once again came from behind, trailing by as many as five runs in the third inning. And, as we have come to expect from this team all year, they stormed back, and thanks to a Kaeden Kent grand slam in the seventh, they took control and eventually sealed the win.

However, according to Aggies head coach Jim Schlossnagle, there was one constant throughout the game that helped Texas A&M gain control of the momentum - the 12th Man.

“I’m really honored to be a part of the 12th Man,” Schlossnagle said. “They played a huge role in the game and then obviously Kaeden was outstanding. We put together a lot of good at-bats and they gave us free bases. Our pitching was ugly early but we kept it close enough I guess. Kaeden got the big hit and I’m just really proud of our team. That was an emotional loss yesterday with Braden and we certainly had a chance to give in today. But just really proud of our guys and the crowd played a massive role in the game.”

Unfortunately for the Aggies, Sunday night also marked their final game at Blue Bell Park this season, as they now head to Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, meaning their home-field advantage will no longer apply.

That said, based on the way that the Aggie fans have supported the program all year, including on trips to Arlington for the Globe Life Field Series, and Hoover, AL for the SEC Tournament, it wouldn't be a shock to see a lot of Maroon in Omaha either.

“Well, first of all, it’s way more than that because we don’t get to count the people out there in the Aggie eye," Schlossnagle told ESPNU after the game. "I mean, the 12th man’s awesome. They’ve been this way, especially all this year. It’s always great. But we try to give them better baseball. They’ve been great all year. Every game’s been packed.”

The College World Series begins June 14, with the Aggies still awaiting their opponent to be revealed.

