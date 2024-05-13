How High? Texas A&M Aggies Football Boasts Top 30 'Impressive Facilities in 2024'
Since joining the SEC after the 2011 season, the Texas A&M Aggies have spared no expense in upgrading the football facilities in College Station.
That includes a complete remodel and expansion of Kyle Field, not long after former quarterback Johnny Manziel's Heisman-winning season of 2012.
Impressive facilities make a direct impact on recruiting, program pride, and the ability to attract top coaches. The Aggies are no exception, and new facilities have certainly assisted in the success Texas A&M has had over the past decade in recruiting against other SEC teams and other Texas-based programs.
The college football outlet 247Sports ranked the 30 best college football facilities in the country, and it's no surprise that the Aggies are near the top.
There's a planned "redevelopment" of sorts for the Bright Football Complex, which has long been one of college football's most lavish facilities since it opened in the south end zone of Kyle Field in 2014. At the time, it was a state-of-the-art trendsetter of sorts that many other programs followed at a price tag of $485 million. It was spectacular because it was new and coincided with Texas A&M's entry into the SEC. The LED recessed lighting throughout is a nice touch. Given the money in College Station, we're expecting the expanded locker room and updated options elsewhere will be terrific.
It should also be no surpise that SEC programs dominate the top 10.
Other than the No. 1 overall spot, which went to the Big Ten's Oregon Ducks, six teams in the top 10 are in the SEC. A full rundown of the top 10 are below;
10. South Carolina Gamecocks
9. Auburn Tigers
8. Nebraska Cornhuskers
7. Ohio State Buckeyes
6. LSU Tigers
5. Clemson Tigers
4. Texas A&M Aggies
3. Georgia Bulldogs
2. Alabama Crimson Tide
1. Oregon Ducks