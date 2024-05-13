Texas A&M Aggies Avoid Sweep, Take Ole Miss Rebels Series Finale
It's been a bad couple of weeks for SEC play and the Texas A&M Aggies baseball team.
The Aggies dropped the first two games of the weekend series at Swayze Field in Oxford, Mississippi, but rallied to avoid the sweep on Sunday, keeping their slim SEC West title hopes alive.
On Friday, Ole Miss narrowly beat the Aggies 4-3 before dominating on Saturday with a 10-2 victory. Texas A&M found their bats on Sunday for a 6-0 win. While Sunday's win avoided the embarrassing sweep, it marked the second straight weekend series the Aggies have dropped to an SEC West opponent.
The LSU Tigers also won two our of three last weekend in Baton Rouge. LSU won the first two games on Friday and Saturday before the Aggies rallied to dominate in a 14-4 thrashing on Sunday.
The two series were eerily similar in the way they played out. Drop two, win the finale.
Ole Miss held the Aggies bats silent for most of the series, and Rebels pitching tallied 35 strikeouts and held A&M batters to a .210 weekend batting average.
The Aggies fall to 42-10 overall and 17-10 in the SEC while Ole Miss moves to 27-24 overall and 11-16 in conference tilts.
After dropping four out of six games in the past two weekend series against SEC West opponents, the Aggies must now sweep the No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks next weekend. The series begins on Thursday from Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN2.