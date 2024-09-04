How to Watch Texas A&M vs. McNeese State: TV & Radio Details, Gambling Odds
After a heartbreaking loss to Notre Dame to start their 2024 season, the Texas A&M Aggies will look ahead to a laxer opponent in the McNeese State Cowboys, who recently got their first non-forfeited win since 2022 last Saturday against the Southern Jaguars.
The Aggies will look to use this game to get some confidence going under them before they head to The Swamp to take on the Florida Gators, their first SEC matchup of the year.
The season opener against Notre Dame definitely left more questions than answers for the Aggie football team after a successful offseason of recruiting and camps. Conner Weigman did not look like he did in 2023 Saturday night, completing only 12 of his 30 attempted passes for an even 100 yards and throwing two interceptions.
A&M's run defense, which was also very strong in 2023, seemed to be lacking especially in the latter half of the game, allowing 133 rushing yards in the second half alone.
Weigman is well aware of his dismal performance but is not willing to let it bog him down against what seems to be an easy opponent.
"I'll be the first one to tell you I didn't play the way I was supposed to play. I mean, just, point, blank, period, I gotta be better," Weigman said. "I feel like I've been a leader in that locker room and I take that with a sense of pride."
The Aggies should be able to adjust accordingly as they take on their first FCS opponent of the year in McNeese in a game where many expect the Aggies to run away with the contest. Not many FCS teams have gone to battle in a stadium of over 100,000 people, especially not in a hostile environment like Kyle Field.
If you are not one of the six-digt crowd expected to be at Kyle Field on Saturday, here is how you can tune in to the game:
WHAT: McNeese State Cowboys at Texas A&M Aggies
WHERE: Kyle Field, College Station, TX
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, 11:45 A.M. CST
HOW TO WATCH: SEC Network
HOW TO LISTEN: 94.5 FM
BETTING ODDS via Fan Duel
SPREAD: Texas A&M -18.5 , McNeese +18.5
OVER/UNDER: 50.5
MONEYLINE: Texas A&M -112