All Aggies

Keys to the Game: Texas A&M vs. Bowling Green

The Texas A&M Aggies have a tricky matchup vs. Bowling Green on Saturday night.

Matt Galatzan

Sep 7, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Bowling Green Falcons quarterback Connor Bazelak (7) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Bowling Green 34-27. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Bowling Green Falcons quarterback Connor Bazelak (7) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Bowling Green 34-27. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas A&M Aggies are coming off of a dominant win over the Florida Gators last week.

Now, they make their return home to Kyle Field for an under-the-radar matchup vs. a talented MAC team in the Bowling Green Falcons, which could be tougher than many think.

The Falcons have already shown an aptitude for upset, taking a top-10 Penn State team to the bring earlier this season in Happy Valley.

Could they have the same success in College Station?

Having been on both sides of upsets himself in recent years, Mike Elko knows as well as anyone that his team must be on alert for a dangerous Bowling Green team.

“The focus is and always will be on us," Elko said this week. "We’re just going to focus on each opponent and play the best football that we can... We get ready for Bowling Green because we respect every opponent we play and every opponent can beat us.”

With that in mind, here are the keys to the game for both teams heading into Saturday night's matchup at Kyle Field.

Texas A&M Wins If....

... They continue to run the football and get solid quarterback play.

The Aggies have had over 300 yards rushing in each of their last two outings, thanks in large part to their improved offensive line play, and the insertion of Marcel Reed into the offense.

Conner Weigman could conceivably start on Saturday, which could change the dynamic of the run game, but Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels have both performed well themselves and should have similar success against the Falcons.

The Aggies will also need to keep the same consistency under center that they have had in the last two weeks. Weigman looked great in a bounce-back performance vs. McNeese, while Marcel Reed made things look easy vs. Florida.

Whoever starts needs to replicate that success.

Bowling Green Wins If...

... They get off to a hot start, and stop the run.

Bowing Green came out on fire vs. Penn State last week, but could not overcome the Nittany Lions in the second half. That said, Texas A&M does not have Penn State's defense, so if they fall behind, it could be an issue.

The Falcons also MUST keep the Aggies off balance and force whichever quarterback starts to try and win the game with his arm. Neither has proven that they can win a game in that manner, so it will be the Falcons' best chance.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and MizzouSportsTalk.com, as well as the Editor-In-Chief of InsideTheBears.com, TheGroveReport.com, RamDigest.com, AllSeahawks.com, and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels. For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News