Keys to the Game: Texas A&M vs. Bowling Green
The Texas A&M Aggies are coming off of a dominant win over the Florida Gators last week.
Now, they make their return home to Kyle Field for an under-the-radar matchup vs. a talented MAC team in the Bowling Green Falcons, which could be tougher than many think.
The Falcons have already shown an aptitude for upset, taking a top-10 Penn State team to the bring earlier this season in Happy Valley.
Could they have the same success in College Station?
Having been on both sides of upsets himself in recent years, Mike Elko knows as well as anyone that his team must be on alert for a dangerous Bowling Green team.
“The focus is and always will be on us," Elko said this week. "We’re just going to focus on each opponent and play the best football that we can... We get ready for Bowling Green because we respect every opponent we play and every opponent can beat us.”
With that in mind, here are the keys to the game for both teams heading into Saturday night's matchup at Kyle Field.
Texas A&M Wins If....
... They continue to run the football and get solid quarterback play.
The Aggies have had over 300 yards rushing in each of their last two outings, thanks in large part to their improved offensive line play, and the insertion of Marcel Reed into the offense.
Conner Weigman could conceivably start on Saturday, which could change the dynamic of the run game, but Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels have both performed well themselves and should have similar success against the Falcons.
The Aggies will also need to keep the same consistency under center that they have had in the last two weeks. Weigman looked great in a bounce-back performance vs. McNeese, while Marcel Reed made things look easy vs. Florida.
Whoever starts needs to replicate that success.
Bowling Green Wins If...
... They get off to a hot start, and stop the run.
Bowing Green came out on fire vs. Penn State last week, but could not overcome the Nittany Lions in the second half. That said, Texas A&M does not have Penn State's defense, so if they fall behind, it could be an issue.
The Falcons also MUST keep the Aggies off balance and force whichever quarterback starts to try and win the game with his arm. Neither has proven that they can win a game in that manner, so it will be the Falcons' best chance.