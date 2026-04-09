Lionel Messi Is Coming to Kyle Field

One of football's legends is coming to Kyle Field this summer, and no, we're not talking about Tom Brady, Jerry Rice, or Ray Lewis. Not that kind of football.

Thursday morning, Texas A&M Athletics announced that Kyle Field would be hosting a match between the Argentina and Honduras national soccer teams on Saturday, June 6, as a part of the "Road to 26" Series.

The contest, set for a kickoff time of 7:00 PM, will serve as the second international soccer match held within the walls of Kyle Field after Brazil and Mexico's meeting at the "Home of the 12th Man" back in June of 2024.

Lionel Messi, Argentina to Face Honduras National Team at Kyle Field in June

Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) looks on against Puerto Rico during the first half at Chase Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

As many would know, the most notable player on the Argentina side would be Inter Miami forward and captain Lionel Messi, largely regarded by many as the greatest soccer player of all time.

Second in all-time goals only to Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi currently holds the records for most goals in a calendar year with 91, as well as the most goals for a single club, booting 672 balls into the net during his time with FC Barcelona, where he played from 2004 to 2021.

Messi is just as well known for his skill in international play, with his 116 goals the most in Argentina's national team history and led the Argentines to a FIFA World Cup victory in 2022 when they defeated France in the final with a shootout.

The Argentina team currently ranks third in the FIFA Men's World Ranking, which serves as the official ranking of the national teams, behind only France and Spain.

The Honduras team is captained by Anthony Lozano, a forward for the Santos Laguna of the Liga MX league, but an ACL tear during a match in October 2025 will likely force him to miss the showdown against Argentina in College Station.

Unfortunately for Honduras, they have not seen the success in international play that Argentina has, only qualifying for the FIFA World Cup three times, in 1982, 2010, and 2014.

Tickets for the game will be available to the general public on April 15, while fans who fill out an interest form at 12thMan.com will have the ability to participate in a presale that commences on April 14.

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