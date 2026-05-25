Lionel Messi Suffers Worrying Injury 18 Days From World Cup

Lionel Messi was unable to finish his final outing before the 2026 World Cup, leaving Inter Miami’s league match against the Philadelphia Union in the 73rd minute before his side went on to win 6–4 on Sunday night.

Messi appeared to call towards Miami’s bench and signal his need for a substitution, grabbing the back of his leg after taking a free-kick. He quickly made his way off the field before storming down the players’ tunnel and into the locker rooms at Miami’s new Nu Stadium.

While there has been no official update on his status, there will undoubtedly be concern for the 38-year-old, who sustained the injury just 18 days before the World Cup. After the match, he and Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul were expected to join Argentina’s pre-tournament training camp in Kansas City on June 1, having already taken on additional workouts to prepare for the tournament, alongside their usual Inter Miami regimen.

Messi is headed straight to the locker room after getting subbed out in the 73rd minute pic.twitter.com/BIpKA4M3TW — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 25, 2026

Messi, who will turn 39 midway through the tournament, has not yet verbally committed to the World Cup. He was waiting until the last second to “see if [he] really can be 100%,” and Sunday’s injury may have thrown a wrench into that plan. If so, his last World Cup match would be the title-winning moment over France in Qatar four years ago.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has yet to announce the World Cup 26-man roster, reportedly scheduled to be released sometime between May 28 and May 30. All nations’ squads must be announced by June 2, meaning Scaloni will have his team by the time Argentina faces Honduras and Iceland in pre-tournament friendlies on June 6 and June 9. La Albiceleste open World Cup play against Algeria on June 16.

Messi’s Tournament Injury History

Messi was injured in Copa América group play in 2024. | Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Messi’s World Cup presence is not yet in doubt, with Inter Miami’s staff and trainers yet to confirm his status.

Messi suffered a severe right ankle injury in the last major international tournament, the 2024 Copa América, and was limited to 66 minutes in the final as Argentina prevailed over Colombia to win the title. As a team, Argentina would still remain a contender without Messi, but would lack one of the world’s greatest playmakers and goal scorers. The world would miss out on seeing the legend in a sixth and (almost certainly) final World Cup.

Up until this point of the season, Messi has maintained full health and has been exceptional in his play, giving zero indication of slowing down despite being in the twilight of his career. The back-to-back MLS MVP is the favorite to win the 2026 award, with 13 goals and seven assists in 16 games across all competitions.

This story will be updated.

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