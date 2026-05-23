The Seven Highest Paid Soccer Players in the World—Ranked
It’s no secret that top-level soccer players earn huge amounts of money—certainly enough to live very comfortably.
A select few, however, go far beyond that, taking home truly staggering sums that are enough to make your eyes water.
So, just how much are the world’s biggest stars actually earning?
Fortunately, Forbes releases an annual list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, including soccer’s top earners.
Here are the seven highest-paid players in world soccer (from May 1, 2025 to May 1, 2026), including how much they make and where the bulk of their fortunes come from.
How Do Soccer Players’ Earnings Compare to Other Sports?
Soccer is one of the most lucrative sports on the planet, but it is far from alone. Many stars from other sports also earn similarly astronomical sums.
According to Forbes’ list of the world’s 50 highest-paid athletes, seven are soccer players.
That is two fewer than the number of NFL players on the list—and significantly fewer than basketball, which boasts 19 athletes in the top 50, more than any other sport.
Tennis players, Formula 1 drivers, baseball stars, golfers and boxers also feature heavily among the world’s highest earners, with elite athletes across multiple sports commanding staggering salaries and endorsement deals.
That said, two of the top three highest-paid athletes in the world are soccer players—both of whom will be very familiar names.
Highest Paid Athletes Who Aren’t Soccer Players
Rank
Athlete
Sport
Total Earnings
On-Field Earnings
Off-Field Earnings
1.
Canelo Álvarez
Boxing
$170 million
$160 million
$10 million
2.
LeBron James
Basketball
$137.8 million
$52.8 million
$85 million
3.
Shohei Ohtani
Baseball
$127.6 million
$2.6 million
$125 million
4.
Steph Curry
Basketball
$124.7 million
$59.7 million
$65 million
5.
Jon Rahm
Golf
$107 million
$97 million
$10 million
*Figures are from May 1, 2025 to May 1, 2026.
Highest Paid Soccer Players—Ranked
7. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
Total Earnings: $55 million
An all-time Premier League great, Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah is the first soccer player entry in the top 50.
He earned $55 million, with around $35 million coming from wages and bonuses at Liverpool. The remaining $20 million came from endorsement deals with brands such as adidas, Pepsi and Vodafone.
With a potential move to Saudi Arabia on the horizon, his position on this list could rise significantly in the coming years.
6. Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)
Total Earnings: $60 million
Most of Vinicius Junior’s earnings came from his contract at Real Madrid, worth around $40 million in wages and bonuses. The rest came from sponsorship deals with brands including Gatorade, Luxottica Group, Marriott International, Nike, Pepsi, Unilever and Visa.
5. Erling Haaland (Man City)
Total Earnings: $80 million
Erling Haaland is the fifth-highest-paid soccer player in the world and the top earner in the Premier League.
He earned $80 million, with around $60 million coming from his Manchester City contract.
The remainder came from endorsement deals with brands including Beats by Dre, Breitling, Dolce & Gabbana, Electronic Arts, Marriott International, Midea, Nike, Supercell, Unilever and Visa.
4. Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)
Total Earnings: $95 million
Kylian Mbappé stands out as the top earner in Europe.
Around $70 million came from his contract at Real Madrid, with the remaining $25 million generated through endorsement deals with brands including Dior, Electronic Arts, Hublot, Nike, Oakley and Sorare.
3. Karim Benzema (Al Hilal)
Total Earnings: $104 million
A surprise entry at number three, veteran striker Karim Benzema broke nine digits.
Around $100 million came from his contract with Al Hilal, while the remainder was thanks to endorsement deals, mostly through his partnership with adidas.
2. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)
Total Earnings: $140 million
Coming in second, Lionel Messi is the third-highest-paid athlete across all sports.
The World Cup winner’s income was split roughly evenly between his contract with Inter Miami and his off-field earnings. Messi’s endorsement portfolio includes long-standing deals with adidas, PepsiCo, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Apple, Beats by Dre, Epic Games, Hard Rock Cafe, Lowe’s, Mastercard and Panini.
He also owns a clothing line, beverage brand and hotel chain.
1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr)
Total Earnings: $300 million
Cristiano Ronaldo is not only the highest-paid soccer player in the world, but also the highest-paid athlete on the planet.
He earned a staggering $300 million, more than double Messi and around $130 million more than his closest rival, boxer Canelo Álvarez.
Around $65 million came from endorsements with brands including Binance, Herbalife, Lego, Nike, Therabody, Whoop and his personal investment portfolio.
The remaining $235 million came from his contract with Al Nassr, whom he helped lead to the Saudi Pro League title.
That equates to roughly $5.77 million per week, $822,000 per day, $34,000 per hour, $566 per minute and around $9–10 per second.
Highest Paid Soccer Players 2026
Rank
Athlete
Team
Total Earnings
On-Field Earnings
Off-Field Earnings
1.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Al Nassr
$300 million
$235 million
$65 million
2.
Lionel Messi
Inter Miami
$140 million
$70 million
$70 million
3.
Karim Benzema
Al-Hilal
$104 million
$100 million
$4 million
4.
Kylian Mbappé
Real Madrid
$95 million
$70 million
$25 million
5.
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
$80 million
$60 million
$20 million
6.
Vinícius Júnior
Real Madrid
$60 million
$40 million
$20 million
7.
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
$55 million
$35 million
$20 million
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Barnaby Lane is a highly experienced sports writer who has written for The Times, FourFourTwo Magazine, TalkSPORT, and Business Insider. Over the years, he's had the pleasure of interviewing some of the biggest names in world sport, including Usain Bolt, Rafael Nadal, Christian Pulisic, and more.