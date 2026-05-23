The Seven Highest Paid Soccer Players in the World—Ranked

It’s no secret that top-level soccer players earn huge amounts of money—certainly enough to live very comfortably.

A select few, however, go far beyond that, taking home truly staggering sums that are enough to make your eyes water.

So, just how much are the world’s biggest stars actually earning?

Fortunately, Forbes releases an annual list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, including soccer’s top earners.

Here are the seven highest-paid players in world soccer (from May 1, 2025 to May 1, 2026), including how much they make and where the bulk of their fortunes come from.

How Do Soccer Players’ Earnings Compare to Other Sports?

Canelo Álvarez earns a fortune. | Getty Images

Soccer is one of the most lucrative sports on the planet, but it is far from alone. Many stars from other sports also earn similarly astronomical sums.

According to Forbes’ list of the world’s 50 highest-paid athletes, seven are soccer players.

That is two fewer than the number of NFL players on the list—and significantly fewer than basketball, which boasts 19 athletes in the top 50, more than any other sport.

Tennis players, Formula 1 drivers, baseball stars, golfers and boxers also feature heavily among the world’s highest earners, with elite athletes across multiple sports commanding staggering salaries and endorsement deals.

That said, two of the top three highest-paid athletes in the world are soccer players—both of whom will be very familiar names.

Highest Paid Athletes Who Aren’t Soccer Players

Rank Athlete Sport Total Earnings On-Field Earnings Off-Field Earnings 1. Canelo Álvarez Boxing $170 million $160 million $10 million 2. LeBron James Basketball $137.8 million $52.8 million $85 million 3. Shohei Ohtani Baseball $127.6 million $2.6 million $125 million 4. Steph Curry Basketball $124.7 million $59.7 million $65 million 5. Jon Rahm Golf $107 million $97 million $10 million

*Figures are from May 1, 2025 to May 1, 2026.

Highest Paid Soccer Players—Ranked

7. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah is Liverpool’s biggest earner. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Total Earnings: $55 million



An all-time Premier League great, Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah is the first soccer player entry in the top 50.



He earned $55 million, with around $35 million coming from wages and bonuses at Liverpool. The remaining $20 million came from endorsement deals with brands such as adidas, Pepsi and Vodafone.



With a potential move to Saudi Arabia on the horizon, his position on this list could rise significantly in the coming years.

6. Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Vinicius Junior is one of soccer’s biggest earners. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Total Earnings: $60 million



Most of Vinicius Junior’s earnings came from his contract at Real Madrid, worth around $40 million in wages and bonuses. The rest came from sponsorship deals with brands including Gatorade, Luxottica Group, Marriott International, Nike, Pepsi, Unilever and Visa.

5. Erling Haaland (Man City)

No wonder he’s happy. | MB Media/Getty Images

Total Earnings: $80 million



Erling Haaland is the fifth-highest-paid soccer player in the world and the top earner in the Premier League.



He earned $80 million, with around $60 million coming from his Manchester City contract.



The remainder came from endorsement deals with brands including Beats by Dre, Breitling, Dolce & Gabbana, Electronic Arts, Marriott International, Midea, Nike, Supercell, Unilever and Visa.

4. Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

Mbappé is Europe’s highest earner. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Total Earnings: $95 million



Kylian Mbappé stands out as the top earner in Europe.



Around $70 million came from his contract at Real Madrid, with the remaining $25 million generated through endorsement deals with brands including Dior, Electronic Arts, Hublot, Nike, Oakley and Sorare.

3. Karim Benzema (Al Hilal)

Karim Benzema earns big wages. | STEINSIEK.CH/IMAGO

Total Earnings: $104 million



A surprise entry at number three, veteran striker Karim Benzema broke nine digits.



Around $100 million came from his contract with Al Hilal, while the remainder was thanks to endorsement deals, mostly through his partnership with adidas.

2. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Lionel Messi earns a pretty penny. | Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Total Earnings: $140 million



Coming in second, Lionel Messi is the third-highest-paid athlete across all sports.



The World Cup winner’s income was split roughly evenly between his contract with Inter Miami and his off-field earnings. Messi’s endorsement portfolio includes long-standing deals with adidas, PepsiCo, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Apple, Beats by Dre, Epic Games, Hard Rock Cafe, Lowe’s, Mastercard and Panini.



He also owns a clothing line, beverage brand and hotel chain.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr)

Ronaldo won the Saudi Pro League in 2026. | Fayez Nureldine/AFP/Getty Images

Total Earnings: $300 million



Cristiano Ronaldo is not only the highest-paid soccer player in the world, but also the highest-paid athlete on the planet.



He earned a staggering $300 million, more than double Messi and around $130 million more than his closest rival, boxer Canelo Álvarez.



Around $65 million came from endorsements with brands including Binance, Herbalife, Lego, Nike, Therabody, Whoop and his personal investment portfolio.



The remaining $235 million came from his contract with Al Nassr, whom he helped lead to the Saudi Pro League title.



That equates to roughly $5.77 million per week, $822,000 per day, $34,000 per hour, $566 per minute and around $9–10 per second.

Highest Paid Soccer Players 2026

Rank Athlete Team Total Earnings On-Field Earnings Off-Field Earnings 1. Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr $300 million $235 million $65 million 2. Lionel Messi Inter Miami $140 million $70 million $70 million 3. Karim Benzema Al-Hilal $104 million $100 million $4 million 4. Kylian Mbappé Real Madrid $95 million $70 million $25 million 5. Erling Haaland Manchester City $80 million $60 million $20 million 6. Vinícius Júnior Real Madrid $60 million $40 million $20 million 7. Mohamed Salah Liverpool $55 million $35 million $20 million

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE