LOOK: Texas A&M Reveals New Threads vs. Florida

The Texas A&M Aggies have sported a new look all season, and for their first road game of the year against the Florida Gators, they've decided to stay true to that.

Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; A detailed view of a Texas A&M Aggies helmet on the sideline prior to the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; A detailed view of a Texas A&M Aggies helmet on the sideline prior to the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
All season, the Texas A&M Aggies have been donning a new look.

In a metaphorical sense, their new head coach, new coordinators and transfer portal additions were a change from the past six years of Jimbo Fisher, but in a literal sense, the return of the white helmet certainly stood out when the team first announced it.

Now, Texas A&M is getting some white jerseys to match.

Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko high fives players as they exit the field during the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Ahead of the Aggies' trip to The Swamp, where they'll face the Florida Gators in their first SEC game of the season Saturday, the team posted a promotional video featuring transfer tight end Tre Watson wearing an all-white uniform.

Through two games this season, Texas A&M brought out its maroon and white helmets once each, the latter a new addition this season in a move Mike Elko says is part of a "new era."

“It’s a new era, a new feel,” the Aggies' coach explained. “We think you can dress up Kyle Field and make it look even better at times, so we wanted to do that.”

That was the mindset at home. On the road, the Aggies likely just want to look their best, bringing a slight twist to the classic white attire that visiting teams typically wear.

They just hope they can grab a win, too. Kickoff from Gainesville is set for 2:30 p.m. Central.

