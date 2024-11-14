Mike Elko and Lane Kiffin Exchange Jabs Over Night Games
The Texas A&M Aggies are about to have their second consecutive night game coming up with New Mexico State heading to Kyle Field on Saturday.
The two games will actually mark the fourth home night game in six outings for the Aggies this season, with another potential evening kick coming in the regular season finale vs. the Texas Longhorns.
Largely the same trend has held true for the LSU Tigers as well, who's last two games have been held at night, while their next two are also likely to land in those time slots as well. In fact, seven of the Tigers' nine overall games have been in night slots.
And apparently, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin isn't happy about it, complaining about the SEC's favoritism toward certain teams, including the Tigers, last month.
“So, who went at night? LSU gets to play at night again, I guess? Shocker,” Kiffin said last month. “That’s two for two for them.”
Kiffin may have a point as well. The Rebels' only two home night games this season came in the season opener vs. Furman and in Week 3 vs. Georgia Southern.
With that in mind, Aggies head coach Mike Elko decided to throw a playful jab in Kiffin's direction during his radio show on Wednesday.
“Another night game at Kyle Field,” Elko said on the show. “We appreciate those. Apparently, that’s all we play anymore…We get them all and Lane wants more so that’s okay. Him and I, we’ll swap next year or something.”
Of course, Kiffin had to have the final word as well, heading to X to make his final point after seeing Elko's comments.
“Trade you anytime Coach. Not fair to our fans,” Kiffin said on X. “Check out QB play and scoring at night home and on the road.”
Unfortunately for Kiffin, it looks like if he wants another night game, he will have to get his Rebels to the College Football Playoff. The Rebels are set to kick off vs. Mississippi State in their final home game on Nov. 29 at 2:30 pm.
Meanwhile, the Aggies will kick off at least two of their next three, and likely all three, of their final regular games in the evening - whether Kiffin likes it or not.
