Texas A&M Aggies Open As Major Favorites vs. New Mexico State

The Texas A&M Aggies are expected to have no trouble with New Mexico State next Saturday

Matt Galatzan

Nov 2, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies are coming off of a much-needed bye week, following their embarrassing blowout loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Fortunately, it appears that Texas A&M will have more than one week to get things fixed before returning to SEC play.

This weekend in College Station, Texas A&M will host the 2-7 New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field, and will enter the matchup as 40.5-point favorites, per Fan Duel.

In other words, it should be about as close to a second-consecutive bye week as Texas A&M can hope for.

"I think you're at that point in the season where the wear and tear and the physical pounding is something that's real," head coach Mike Elko said last week. "Getting our guys back so that we can finish fresh and strong down the stretch is going to be important. Obviously, making sure we understand that we've got to stay sharp through the bye week. I think we didn't do a great job at that against Mississippi State. I thought we started really slow and poor against Mississippi State.

The two Aggie teams have faced off just one other time in the respective program histories, with Texas A&M taking home a 52-10 win in 2016.

You can view the full game details below:

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. New Mexico State

  • Gameday: Saturday, Nov. 16th, 2024
  • Location: Kyle Field (College Station, TX)
  • Game time: 6:45 pm CT
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Listen: Radio: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network

Full Updated New Mexico State vs. Texas A&M Betting Odds Via Fan Duel

  • Spread: Texas A&M -40.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under:  54.5 (-110)
  • Moneyline: N/A

