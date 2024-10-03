Mike Elko Shares Positive News on Conner Weigman Injury Front
Since their abysmal season-opening loss to Notre Dame, the Texas A&M Aggies have enjoyed a four-game winning streak, thanks in large part to the play of redshirt freshman quarterback Marcel Reed.
Reed, of course, was filling in for the injured Conner Weigman, who had a setback with an AC joint injury he originally suffered vs. the Fighting Irish in Week 1.
Since that setback, however, Weigman - who remains listed as the No. 1 QB on the official depth chart - has largely been in a holding pattern and has been held out after being a game-time decision in each of the last three weeks.
On Wednesday during the weekly SEC Teleconference call, Aggies head coach Mike Elko finally had some positive news on the Weigman front, giving Aggie fans a glimmer of hope that he could return the field sooner than later.
“He’s now throwing,” Elko said. “We’re able to get him out there and functioning a little bit, which is good. He will be a game-time decision this week.”
Of course, that fact that he is still listed as questionable on the initial SEC injury report, and remains a game-time decision isn't the overwhelming good news many Texas A&M fans were hoping for.
Even if Weigman is unable to go this week vs. the No. 9 Missouri Tigers, however, the Aggies will be able to count on Reed once again.
In his three starts this season, 38 of 68 passes for 513 yards and six touchdowns with no picks. He has also rushed 35 times for 187 yards and two more scores.
In fact, Reed is exactly who Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz expects to take the field this coming Saturday.
“I know on their depth chart it says (Conner Weigman) is the starting quarterback,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said at his weekly press conference, “but I mean, that’s just semantics in my opinion. (Marcel Reed) is 3-0 as the starter and whether (Weigman) is listed as questionable or whatever, I don’t see them going back."
The Aggies and Tigers kick off at 11 am on ABC from Kyle Field this Saturday.