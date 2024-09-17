Mike Elko Speaks On The Future of Aggies DB Tyreek Chappell
The Texas A&M Aggies suffered a devastating loss in the week leading up to their 33-20 win over Florida when fourth-year defensive back Tyreek Chappell went down with a non-contract lower leg injury in practice.
After the game on Saturday, Chappell was immediately ruled out for the remainder of the season by head coach Mike Elko, which could conceivably mean that his career with the Aggies is over.
However, during his Monday press conference, Elko noted that Chappell has yet to make a decision on what he wants to do going forward and that a medical redshirt is very much in the cards.
“Probably still working through it. It’s not even a medical redshirt for him,” Elko said. “This is just Tyreek’s fourth year. So, from his perspective in terms of just eligibility, regardless of what ultimately he decides to do, this will just be a redshirt year for him and he’ll have another year of college football to play if he chooses to.”
Last season, Chappell played just nine games, and took a step back on the stat sheet, recording just 21 total tackles and an interception after tallying 40 or more in each of his first two seasons.
This year, he got in on three tackles in his appearance against Notre Dame, and while he played against McNeese State, he did not record a stat.
Per the Aggies depth chart release on Monday, Chappell will be replaced by either senior BJ Mayes or sophomore Jayvon Thomas.
The Aggies could also conceivably give Dezz Ricks a look at that spot as well.
Fortunately, they will have plenty of time to come up with a long term plan at the position, with Bowling Green coming to town on Saturday, and their matchup with Arkansas still 11 days away.