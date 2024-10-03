Did Missouri QB Brady Cook 'Call Out' Texas A&M Fans? Mike Elko Responds
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko is looking for any fuel he can to get both his players -- and home fans -- extra motivated for Saturday's ranked matchup in College Station vs. No. 9 Missouri.
During his weekly radio show, Elko responded to comments made by Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook that appeared to "call out" the crowd noise at Kyle Field by saying the built-in noise at practice is louder. However, though Cook was asked about the noise at College Station in particular, he spoke generally about all opposing SEC venues.
"At some point it can only get so loud," Cook said. " ... In my opinion, the noise at practice is actually louder. They put these big speakers pretty much two feet right behind me. You can't hear anything. It's loud. At stadiums, it's loud, but it's like a surrounding, more distant loud."
It's likely that Elko knows the full context of Cook's comments but is deciding to give his players and fans some bulletin board material.
“It has been interesting that we've had people call out Kyle Field a little bit," Elko said on The Aggie Football Hour. "I heard their quarterback say today that it's louder in practice than it is at Kyle Field. To me, that's a challenge to the 12th Man."
It's important to note that Cook didn't say the practice noise was louder than Kyle Field specifically, but anything to motivate right?
Aggies linebacker Nana Boadi-Owusu took notice of Cook's comments on X (Twitter) and responded to the video.
"Bet," he tweeted.
The noise at Kyle Field didn't seem to have an impact on then-No. 7 Notre Dame when Texas A&M fell to the Fighting Irish 23-13 in the season opener. Since then, the Aggies have reeled off four straight wins, but they'll need to overcome arguably the toughest challenge on their schedule in order to secure a fifth.
Texas A&M and Missouri