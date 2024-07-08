Multiple Texas A&M Aggies Named D1Baseball All-Americans
Though the season might not have ended quite the way they were expected, yet another high comes the Aggies' way after an up-and-down offseason.
Five Aggies were named D1Baseball All-Americans, the most of any school in the country. A&M also tied with College World Series champions Tennessee and semifinalist Florida State for most first-team All-Americans, each having a pair.
On the first team is outfielder Jace LaViolette and right-handed relief pitcher Evan Aschenbeck, neither of which should be a surprise to anyone.
LaViolette, who recently withdrew his name from the NCAA Transfer Portal and announced his return to Texas A&M, boasted a .305 batting average with 29 home runs and 78 RBI. LaViolette also had 79 hits, with 48 of them go for extra bases. LaViolette was always a long ball threat in the Aggie lineup, with five home runs in just as many games to start the season.
Aschenbeck took on quite a closer role in the Aggie pitching staff, closing out many ballgames to assure victory for Texas A&M. His 10 saves, 6-1 W-L record, and an NCAA-best 1.78 ERA were good enough to land Aschenbeck the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award. When you played in College Station, you were down late in the game, and you heard Bon Jovi's "Wanted Dead or Alive" playing throughout the park, you knew it was curtains.
On the second team you will find outfielder Braden Montgomery and A&M's southpaw ace Ryan Prager.
It didn't take long for Montgomery to make his presence felt in College Station after transferring from Stanford. Though a leg injury in the Super Regional put an early ending to what will be his only season in Maroon and White, Montgomery still put together a memorable season, hitting 27 home runs to go along with 85 RBI and a .322 batting average. Montgomery is a top-10 MLB draft prospect for good reason.
Prager's 2024 season was one helluva comeback. After spending 2023 on the sidelines, Prager firmly set himself as the ace of the Aggie rotation, with a 9-1 record, a 2.95 ERA, and 124 strikeouts. Aggie fans should be nothing short of excited to see the lefty from Dallas back on the mound at Blue Bell Park.
RHP Chris Cortez was named to the third team. The flame thrower went 10-3, struck out 102 batters, and posted a 2.78 ERA thorughout the 2024 season.