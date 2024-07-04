All Aggies

NFL Analyst Expects Big Things From Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman in 2024

According to one NFL analyst, Texas A&M Aggies QB Conner Weigman is set for a huge 2024 season

Matt Galatzan

Sep 16, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) rolls out of the pocket on a play during the second quarter against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 16, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) rolls out of the pocket on a play during the second quarter against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
The Texas A&M Aggies are a bit of a wild card heading into 2024.

To some, the team is seen as being in the midst of a rebuilding stage under head coach Mike Elko. To others, they are entering the season as a dark horse candidate to challenge in the SEC.

Either way, the majority of the Aggies' success will hinge on one player more than any other - quarterback Conner Weigman.

And fortunately for the Aggies, ESPN NFL analyst Matt Miller believes that Weigman could be in for a huge year.

Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) throws a pass durning the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“Conner Weigman coming back, last year he played four games and missed the rest of the season because of a foot injury. Those four games were fantastic,” Miller said during an appearance on Sports Center. “I would argue as good as any quarterback we saw last year – 16 touchdowns, 2 interceptions. "

Of course, there is one glaring issue that could stand in the way of Weigman's success - his health.

Last season in Week 4 against Auburn, Weigman suffered a serious foot injury that ended his season, and kept him limited throughout the entirety of spring football.

And as long as that issue is squared away, he he can stay upright behind what looks to be a talented offensive line, Miller believes he should thrive.

“He’s athletic. He has a big arm. And A&M is loaded," Miller said. "We have a new coaching staff coming in here, which should open things up for Weigman. If he can stay healthy and build on what we saw last year in those first four games, he could be special.”

Weigman will get his first chance to make a statement in the season opener on August 31 against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field.

