No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies Release Uniforms For South Carolina Game
Mike Elko and the No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies are fresh off what many would call Elko's "signature win" of his short tenure as the Aggie head coach, defeating the LSU Tigers 38-23 in a second half for the ages at Kyle Field Saturday night.
The Aggies, now the lone undefeated team in SEC play, will take a road trip to Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia to face the South Carolina Gamecocks in another primetime game under the lights.
And with a nighttime game, you would think that that should call for some icy white uniforms to make the visiting visible from a mile away.
And you would be correct.
The visiting Aggies will be white from neck to toe, with white jerseys, white pants, white Adidas cleats, and maroon helmets.
Texas A&M's record against the South Carolina Gamecocks is quite impressive, with nine wins and only one loss since joining the SEC in 2012.
The one loss, however, was in 2022, the last time the Aggies went on the road against South Carolina, and while the Aggies were struggling heavily with injuries.
On paper, this may seem like an easy win against the 4-3 Gamecocks that are 2-3 in conference play. But they did just finish up a 35-9 mugging of a struggling Oklahoma Sooners team and were close to upsetting the Alabama Crimson Tide three weeks ago, coming up just short 27-25.
We will see what Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have in store for Elko and the Aggies when the action gets under way at 6:30 Saturday night.
