Texas A&M Aggies Way-Too-Early Preview: South Carolina Gamecocks

The Texas A&M Aggies will hit the road in early November to face the new-look South Carolina Gamecocks, and judging by last year's numbers, that might not be too difficult a matchup, though no outcome can truly be ruled out.

Matt Guzman

Oct 28, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks place kicker Mitch Jeter (98) kicks against Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Kyle Field.
In a peculiar season where the Texas A&M Aggies only have one pair of back-to-back games on the road or at home, playing the South Carolina Gamecocks falls on a road game early in November.

By that point in their ideal world, Mike Elko and the Aggies will be working toward a potential College Football Playoff run. In order to secure that, they'd certainly need a win over the Gamecocks and the Auburn Tigers in preparation for their big matchup against the Texas Longhorns, but they also can't afford to look too far ahead.

With South Carolina in mind, the Aggies might have an easier time coming out on top than in other conference matchups, but they won't be counting anyone out. After losing Spencer Rattler to the NFL, coach Shane Beamer was issued the arduous task of re-tooling.

Jul 15, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer speaking to the media at Omni Dallas Hotel.
Luckily for him, the anticipated starting quarterback had a perfect — albeit tiny — finish to the season last year and is primed for a much bigger role with more to show. Alongside him will be an entirely new batch of receivers to replace now-Carolina Panthers receiver Xavier Legette and a pair of new running backs to replace Mario Anderson.

The Gamecocks will have to learn to play alongside one another, but by the time the Aggies come to town, that issue is likely to be trivial. Depending on where the two teams stand, the Week 9 matchup could end up being an important one.

So, that being said, here's what you need to know about South Carolina:

2024-25 NCAA Football Week 9: South Carolina Gamecocks

2023 Record: 5-7, 3-5 SEC

Head coach: Shane Beamer

Returning Offensive Leaders:

Passing: QB LaNorris Sellers

2023 stats: 4-4, 86 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions

Rushing: RB Raheim Sanders*

2023 stats: 62 carries, 209 yards, 3.4 yards per carry, two touchdowns

Receiving: WR Jared Brown*

2023 stats: 58 receptions, 740 yards, 12.8 yards per catch, four touchdowns

*Sanders and Brown are incoming transfers

Returning Defensive Leaders:

Tackles: MLB Debo Williams, 113

Interceptions: DBs Nick Emmanwori & O'Donnell Fortune, 2

Sacks: DT T.J. Sanders, 4.5

